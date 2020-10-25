Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Microsoft, SAP SE, Ping Identity, Okta, Forgerock

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Microsoft, SAP SE, Ping Identity, Okta, Forgerock, Akamai, Loginradius, IWelcome, Globalsign, Trusona, Acuant, SailPoint, Market Segment by Product Type: Advanced Authentication, Profile Management, Credential Management and Analysis, Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions , Market Segment by Application: , Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Health Care, Manufacturing and Logistics, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Advanced Authentication

1.4.3 Profile Management

1.4.4 Credential Management and Analysis

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.4 Government and Health Care

1.5.5 Manufacturing and Logistics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.3 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Microsoft

13.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.1.3 Microsoft Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.2 SAP SE

13.2.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.2.2 SAP SE Business Overview

13.2.3 SAP SE Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.2.4 SAP SE Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.3 Ping Identity

13.3.1 Ping Identity Company Details

13.3.2 Ping Identity Business Overview

13.3.3 Ping Identity Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.3.4 Ping Identity Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ping Identity Recent Development

13.4 Okta

13.4.1 Okta Company Details

13.4.2 Okta Business Overview

13.4.3 Okta Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.4.4 Okta Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Okta Recent Development

13.5 Forgerock

13.5.1 Forgerock Company Details

13.5.2 Forgerock Business Overview

13.5.3 Forgerock Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.5.4 Forgerock Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Forgerock Recent Development

13.6 Akamai

13.6.1 Akamai Company Details

13.6.2 Akamai Business Overview

13.6.3 Akamai Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.6.4 Akamai Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Akamai Recent Development

13.7 Loginradius

13.7.1 Loginradius Company Details

13.7.2 Loginradius Business Overview

13.7.3 Loginradius Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.7.4 Loginradius Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Loginradius Recent Development

13.8 IWelcome

13.8.1 IWelcome Company Details

13.8.2 IWelcome Business Overview

13.8.3 IWelcome Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.8.4 IWelcome Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 IWelcome Recent Development

13.9 Globalsign

13.9.1 Globalsign Company Details

13.9.2 Globalsign Business Overview

13.9.3 Globalsign Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.9.4 Globalsign Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Globalsign Recent Development

13.10 Trusona

13.10.1 Trusona Company Details

13.10.2 Trusona Business Overview

13.10.3 Trusona Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

13.10.4 Trusona Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Trusona Recent Development

13.11 Acuant

10.11.1 Acuant Company Details

10.11.2 Acuant Business Overview

10.11.3 Acuant Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 Acuant Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Acuant Recent Development

13.12 SailPoint

10.12.1 SailPoint Company Details

10.12.2 SailPoint Business Overview

10.12.3 SailPoint Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Introduction

10.12.4 SailPoint Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 SailPoint Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

