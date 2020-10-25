Fruit Infused Water Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Nestle Group, PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Fruit Infused Water Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Fruit Infused Water market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Fruit Infused Water market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Fruit Infused Water market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Nestle Group, PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Treo Brands, Hint Water, Core Nutritionals, ESLENA Infused, Propel Water,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Organic, Conventional, Fruit Infused Water ,
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Fruit Infused Water market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fruit Infused Water market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Fruit Infused Water industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fruit Infused Water market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fruit Infused Water market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fruit Infused Water market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fruit Infused Water Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Fruit Infused Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Organic
1.4.3 Conventional
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
1.5.3 Convenience Stores
1.5.4 Drug Stores
1.5.5 Specialty Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Fruit Infused Water, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Fruit Infused Water Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Fruit Infused Water Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fruit Infused Water Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Fruit Infused Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Fruit Infused Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fruit Infused Water Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Fruit Infused Water Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Fruit Infused Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fruit Infused Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fruit Infused Water Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fruit Infused Water Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Fruit Infused Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Fruit Infused Water Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Fruit Infused Water Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Fruit Infused Water Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Fruit Infused Water by Country
6.1.1 North America Fruit Infused Water Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fruit Infused Water by Country
7.1.1 Europe Fruit Infused Water Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Fruit Infused Water by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fruit Infused Water Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Fruit Infused Water by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Fruit Infused Water Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Infused Water by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Infused Water Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Infused Water Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Fruit Infused Water Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nestle Group
11.1.1 Nestle Group Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nestle Group Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Nestle Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Nestle Group Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.1.5 Nestle Group Related Developments
11.2 PepsiCo
11.2.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
11.2.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 PepsiCo Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.2.5 PepsiCo Related Developments
11.3 The Coca Cola Company
11.3.1 The Coca Cola Company Corporation Information
11.3.2 The Coca Cola Company Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 The Coca Cola Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 The Coca Cola Company Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.3.5 The Coca Cola Company Related Developments
11.4 Keurig Dr Pepper
11.4.1 Keurig Dr Pepper Corporation Information
11.4.2 Keurig Dr Pepper Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Keurig Dr Pepper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Keurig Dr Pepper Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.4.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Related Developments
11.5 Treo Brands
11.5.1 Treo Brands Corporation Information
11.5.2 Treo Brands Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Treo Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Treo Brands Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.5.5 Treo Brands Related Developments
11.6 Hint Water
11.6.1 Hint Water Corporation Information
11.6.2 Hint Water Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Hint Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Hint Water Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.6.5 Hint Water Related Developments
11.7 Core Nutritionals
11.7.1 Core Nutritionals Corporation Information
11.7.2 Core Nutritionals Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Core Nutritionals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Core Nutritionals Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.7.5 Core Nutritionals Related Developments
11.8 ESLENA Infused
11.8.1 ESLENA Infused Corporation Information
11.8.2 ESLENA Infused Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 ESLENA Infused Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 ESLENA Infused Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.8.5 ESLENA Infused Related Developments
11.9 Propel Water
11.9.1 Propel Water Corporation Information
11.9.2 Propel Water Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Propel Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Propel Water Fruit Infused Water Products Offered
11.9.5 Propel Water Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Fruit Infused Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fruit Infused Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fruit Infused Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fruit Infused Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fruit Infused Water Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Fruit Infused Water Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
