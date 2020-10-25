Events Sevices Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: The Freeman Company, Informa (UBM), RELX Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Events Sevices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Events Sevices market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Events Sevices market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Events Sevices market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

The Freeman Company, Informa (UBM), RELX Group, BCD Meetings & Events, Live Nation, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Cvent Inc, ATPI Ltd, CWT Meetings & Events, Production Resource Group, Clarion Events Ltd, Capita plc, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX), Fiera Milano SpA, Hyve Group plc, cievents, Tarsus Group, Questex LLC, Global Sources, Meorient, Market Segment by Product Type: Corporate, Entertainment, Sports, Education, Others, Events Sevices , Market Segment by Application: , Corporate Organizations, Public Organizations & NGOs, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Events Sevices market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Events Sevices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Events Sevices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Events Sevices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Events Sevices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Events Sevices market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Events Sevices Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Events Sevices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Corporate

1.4.3 Entertainment

1.4.4 Sports

1.4.5 Education

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Events Sevices Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Corporate Organizations

1.5.3 Public Organizations & NGOs

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Events Sevices Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Events Sevices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Events Sevices Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Events Sevices Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Events Sevices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Events Sevices Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Events Sevices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Events Sevices Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Events Sevices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Events Sevices Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Events Sevices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Events Sevices Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Events Sevices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Events Sevices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Events Sevices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Events Sevices Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Events Sevices Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Events Sevices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Events Sevices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Events Sevices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Events Sevices Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Events Sevices Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Events Sevices Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Events Sevices Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Events Sevices Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Events Sevices Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Events Sevices Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Events Sevices Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Events Sevices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Events Sevices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 The Freeman Company

13.1.1 The Freeman Company Company Details

13.1.2 The Freeman Company Business Overview

13.1.3 The Freeman Company Events Sevices Introduction

13.1.4 The Freeman Company Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 The Freeman Company Recent Development

13.2 Informa (UBM)

13.2.1 Informa (UBM) Company Details

13.2.2 Informa (UBM) Business Overview

13.2.3 Informa (UBM) Events Sevices Introduction

13.2.4 Informa (UBM) Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Informa (UBM) Recent Development

13.3 RELX Group

13.3.1 RELX Group Company Details

13.3.2 RELX Group Business Overview

13.3.3 RELX Group Events Sevices Introduction

13.3.4 RELX Group Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 RELX Group Recent Development

13.4 BCD Meetings & Events

13.4.1 BCD Meetings & Events Company Details

13.4.2 BCD Meetings & Events Business Overview

13.4.3 BCD Meetings & Events Events Sevices Introduction

13.4.4 BCD Meetings & Events Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 BCD Meetings & Events Recent Development

13.5 Live Nation

13.5.1 Live Nation Company Details

13.5.2 Live Nation Business Overview

13.5.3 Live Nation Events Sevices Introduction

13.5.4 Live Nation Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Live Nation Recent Development

13.6 Anschutz Entertainment Group

13.6.1 Anschutz Entertainment Group Company Details

13.6.2 Anschutz Entertainment Group Business Overview

13.6.3 Anschutz Entertainment Group Events Sevices Introduction

13.6.4 Anschutz Entertainment Group Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Anschutz Entertainment Group Recent Development

13.7 Cvent Inc

13.7.1 Cvent Inc Company Details

13.7.2 Cvent Inc Business Overview

13.7.3 Cvent Inc Events Sevices Introduction

13.7.4 Cvent Inc Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cvent Inc Recent Development

13.8 ATPI Ltd

13.8.1 ATPI Ltd Company Details

13.8.2 ATPI Ltd Business Overview

13.8.3 ATPI Ltd Events Sevices Introduction

13.8.4 ATPI Ltd Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ATPI Ltd Recent Development

13.9 CWT Meetings & Events

13.9.1 CWT Meetings & Events Company Details

13.9.2 CWT Meetings & Events Business Overview

13.9.3 CWT Meetings & Events Events Sevices Introduction

13.9.4 CWT Meetings & Events Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CWT Meetings & Events Recent Development

13.10 Production Resource Group

13.10.1 Production Resource Group Company Details

13.10.2 Production Resource Group Business Overview

13.10.3 Production Resource Group Events Sevices Introduction

13.10.4 Production Resource Group Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Production Resource Group Recent Development

13.11 Clarion Events Ltd

10.11.1 Clarion Events Ltd Company Details

10.11.2 Clarion Events Ltd Business Overview

10.11.3 Clarion Events Ltd Events Sevices Introduction

10.11.4 Clarion Events Ltd Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Clarion Events Ltd Recent Development

13.12 Capita plc

10.12.1 Capita plc Company Details

10.12.2 Capita plc Business Overview

10.12.3 Capita plc Events Sevices Introduction

10.12.4 Capita plc Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Capita plc Recent Development

13.13 Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX)

10.13.1 Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX) Company Details

10.13.2 Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX) Business Overview

10.13.3 Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX) Events Sevices Introduction

10.13.4 Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX) Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Emerald Expositions Events Inc.(EEX) Recent Development

13.14 Fiera Milano SpA

10.14.1 Fiera Milano SpA Company Details

10.14.2 Fiera Milano SpA Business Overview

10.14.3 Fiera Milano SpA Events Sevices Introduction

10.14.4 Fiera Milano SpA Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Fiera Milano SpA Recent Development

13.15 Hyve Group plc

10.15.1 Hyve Group plc Company Details

10.15.2 Hyve Group plc Business Overview

10.15.3 Hyve Group plc Events Sevices Introduction

10.15.4 Hyve Group plc Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Hyve Group plc Recent Development

13.16 cievents

10.16.1 cievents Company Details

10.16.2 cievents Business Overview

10.16.3 cievents Events Sevices Introduction

10.16.4 cievents Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 cievents Recent Development

13.17 Tarsus Group

10.17.1 Tarsus Group Company Details

10.17.2 Tarsus Group Business Overview

10.17.3 Tarsus Group Events Sevices Introduction

10.17.4 Tarsus Group Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Tarsus Group Recent Development

13.18 Questex LLC

10.18.1 Questex LLC Company Details

10.18.2 Questex LLC Business Overview

10.18.3 Questex LLC Events Sevices Introduction

10.18.4 Questex LLC Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Questex LLC Recent Development

13.19 Global Sources

10.19.1 Global Sources Company Details

10.19.2 Global Sources Business Overview

10.19.3 Global Sources Events Sevices Introduction

10.19.4 Global Sources Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Global Sources Recent Development

13.20 Meorient

10.20.1 Meorient Company Details

10.20.2 Meorient Business Overview

10.20.3 Meorient Events Sevices Introduction

10.20.4 Meorient Revenue in Events Sevices Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Meorient Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

