Public Blockchain Technology Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Deloitte, IBM, KPMG, EY, Accenture, Cisco

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Public Blockchain Technology market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Public Blockchain Technology market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Public Blockchain Technology market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Deloitte, IBM, KPMG, EY, Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, Conduent, ConsenSys, R3, Chain Inc, Ripple, Digital Asset Holdings, Credits, Infosys, Drift, Electron, Interbit, LO3 Energy Inc, Power Ledger, Market Segment by Product Type: Pseudo-Anonymous Address, PGP Encryption, Encryption Currency, Distributed Consensus, Public Blockchain Technology , Market Segment by Application: , Financial Services, Non-financial Sector,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Public Blockchain Technology market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Public Blockchain Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Public Blockchain Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Public Blockchain Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Public Blockchain Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Public Blockchain Technology market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Blockchain Technology Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Pseudo-Anonymous Address

1.4.3 PGP Encryption

1.4.4 Encryption Currency

1.4.5 Distributed Consensus

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Non-financial Sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Public Blockchain Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Blockchain Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Blockchain Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Blockchain Technology Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Blockchain Technology Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Blockchain Technology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Blockchain Technology Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Blockchain Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Public Blockchain Technology Revenue in 2019

3.3 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Blockchain Technology Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Blockchain Technology Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Public Blockchain Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Blockchain Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Public Blockchain Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Public Blockchain Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Public Blockchain Technology Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Public Blockchain Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Deloitte

13.1.1 Deloitte Company Details

13.1.2 Deloitte Business Overview

13.1.3 Deloitte Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.1.4 Deloitte Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Deloitte Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview

13.2.3 IBM Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 KPMG

13.3.1 KPMG Company Details

13.3.2 KPMG Business Overview

13.3.3 KPMG Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.3.4 KPMG Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 KPMG Recent Development

13.4 EY

13.4.1 EY Company Details

13.4.2 EY Business Overview

13.4.3 EY Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.4.4 EY Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 EY Recent Development

13.5 Accenture

13.5.1 Accenture Company Details

13.5.2 Accenture Business Overview

13.5.3 Accenture Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.5.4 Accenture Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.6 Cisco

13.6.1 Cisco Company Details

13.6.2 Cisco Business Overview

13.6.3 Cisco Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.6.4 Cisco Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.7 JP Morgan Chase

13.7.1 JP Morgan Chase Company Details

13.7.2 JP Morgan Chase Business Overview

13.7.3 JP Morgan Chase Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.7.4 JP Morgan Chase Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 JP Morgan Chase Recent Development

13.8 Microsoft

13.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.8.3 Microsoft Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.9 Conduent

13.9.1 Conduent Company Details

13.9.2 Conduent Business Overview

13.9.3 Conduent Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.9.4 Conduent Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Conduent Recent Development

13.10 ConsenSys

13.10.1 ConsenSys Company Details

13.10.2 ConsenSys Business Overview

13.10.3 ConsenSys Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

13.10.4 ConsenSys Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ConsenSys Recent Development

13.11 R3

10.11.1 R3 Company Details

10.11.2 R3 Business Overview

10.11.3 R3 Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.11.4 R3 Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 R3 Recent Development

13.12 Chain Inc

10.12.1 Chain Inc Company Details

10.12.2 Chain Inc Business Overview

10.12.3 Chain Inc Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.12.4 Chain Inc Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Chain Inc Recent Development

13.13 Ripple

10.13.1 Ripple Company Details

10.13.2 Ripple Business Overview

10.13.3 Ripple Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.13.4 Ripple Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Ripple Recent Development

13.14 Digital Asset Holdings

10.14.1 Digital Asset Holdings Company Details

10.14.2 Digital Asset Holdings Business Overview

10.14.3 Digital Asset Holdings Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.14.4 Digital Asset Holdings Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Digital Asset Holdings Recent Development

13.15 Credits

10.15.1 Credits Company Details

10.15.2 Credits Business Overview

10.15.3 Credits Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.15.4 Credits Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Credits Recent Development

13.16 Infosys

10.16.1 Infosys Company Details

10.16.2 Infosys Business Overview

10.16.3 Infosys Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.16.4 Infosys Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.17 Drift

10.17.1 Drift Company Details

10.17.2 Drift Business Overview

10.17.3 Drift Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.17.4 Drift Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Drift Recent Development

13.18 Electron

10.18.1 Electron Company Details

10.18.2 Electron Business Overview

10.18.3 Electron Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.18.4 Electron Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Electron Recent Development

13.19 Interbit

10.19.1 Interbit Company Details

10.19.2 Interbit Business Overview

10.19.3 Interbit Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.19.4 Interbit Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Interbit Recent Development

13.20 LO3 Energy Inc

10.20.1 LO3 Energy Inc Company Details

10.20.2 LO3 Energy Inc Business Overview

10.20.3 LO3 Energy Inc Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.20.4 LO3 Energy Inc Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 LO3 Energy Inc Recent Development

13.21 Power Ledger

10.21.1 Power Ledger Company Details

10.21.2 Power Ledger Business Overview

10.21.3 Power Ledger Public Blockchain Technology Introduction

10.21.4 Power Ledger Revenue in Public Blockchain Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Power Ledger Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

