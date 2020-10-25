Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Accriva

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Accriva, Terumo, BioMerieux, Diasorin, Roche, Danaher Corporation, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Diaxonhit, Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, Epitope Diagnostic, Euroimmun, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Hologic, Immunetics, InBios International,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits, Prescription-based Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics ,
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Bacterial Infections, Fungal Infection, Virus Infection, Cardiovascular Infection, Gastrointestinal Infection, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection, Central Nervous System Infection, Other,
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits
1.4.3 Prescription-based Testing Kits
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Bacterial Infections
1.5.3 Fungal Infection
1.5.4 Virus Infection
1.5.5 Cardiovascular Infection
1.5.6 Gastrointestinal Infection
1.5.7 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection
1.5.8 Central Nervous System Infection
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue in 2019
3.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Abbott
13.1.1 Abbott Company Details
13.1.2 Abbott Business Overview
13.1.3 Abbott Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
13.2 Siemens
13.2.1 Siemens Company Details
13.2.2 Siemens Business Overview
13.2.3 Siemens Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.3 GE Healthcare
13.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
13.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview
13.3.3 GE Healthcare Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
13.4 Accriva
13.4.1 Accriva Company Details
13.4.2 Accriva Business Overview
13.4.3 Accriva Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.4.4 Accriva Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Accriva Recent Development
13.5 Terumo
13.5.1 Terumo Company Details
13.5.2 Terumo Business Overview
13.5.3 Terumo Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.5.4 Terumo Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Terumo Recent Development
13.6 BioMerieux
13.6.1 BioMerieux Company Details
13.6.2 BioMerieux Business Overview
13.6.3 BioMerieux Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.6.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 BioMerieux Recent Development
13.7 Diasorin
13.7.1 Diasorin Company Details
13.7.2 Diasorin Business Overview
13.7.3 Diasorin Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.7.4 Diasorin Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Diasorin Recent Development
13.8 Roche
13.8.1 Roche Company Details
13.8.2 Roche Business Overview
13.8.3 Roche Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.8.4 Roche Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Roche Recent Development
13.9 Danaher Corporation
13.9.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details
13.9.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview
13.9.3 Danaher Corporation Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.9.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development
13.10 BD
13.10.1 BD Company Details
13.10.2 BD Business Overview
13.10.3 BD Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.10.4 BD Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 BD Recent Development
13.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories
10.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
10.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview
10.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
13.12 Cavidi
10.12.1 Cavidi Company Details
10.12.2 Cavidi Business Overview
10.12.3 Cavidi Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.12.4 Cavidi Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Cavidi Recent Development
13.13 Cepheid
10.13.1 Cepheid Company Details
10.13.2 Cepheid Business Overview
10.13.3 Cepheid Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.13.4 Cepheid Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Cepheid Recent Development
13.14 Diaxonhit
10.14.1 Diaxonhit Company Details
10.14.2 Diaxonhit Business Overview
10.14.3 Diaxonhit Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.14.4 Diaxonhit Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Diaxonhit Recent Development
13.15 Eiken Chemical
10.15.1 Eiken Chemical Company Details
10.15.2 Eiken Chemical Business Overview
10.15.3 Eiken Chemical Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.15.4 Eiken Chemical Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Eiken Chemical Recent Development
13.16 EMD Millipore
10.16.1 EMD Millipore Company Details
10.16.2 EMD Millipore Business Overview
10.16.3 EMD Millipore Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.16.4 EMD Millipore Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 EMD Millipore Recent Development
13.17 Epitope Diagnostic
10.17.1 Epitope Diagnostic Company Details
10.17.2 Epitope Diagnostic Business Overview
10.17.3 Epitope Diagnostic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.17.4 Epitope Diagnostic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Epitope Diagnostic Recent Development
13.18 Euroimmun
10.18.1 Euroimmun Company Details
10.18.2 Euroimmun Business Overview
10.18.3 Euroimmun Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.18.4 Euroimmun Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Euroimmun Recent Development
13.19 Gold Standard Diagnostics
10.19.1 Gold Standard Diagnostics Company Details
10.19.2 Gold Standard Diagnostics Business Overview
10.19.3 Gold Standard Diagnostics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.19.4 Gold Standard Diagnostics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Gold Standard Diagnostics Recent Development
13.20 Hologic
10.20.1 Hologic Company Details
10.20.2 Hologic Business Overview
10.20.3 Hologic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.20.4 Hologic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Hologic Recent Development
13.21 Immunetics
10.21.1 Immunetics Company Details
10.21.2 Immunetics Business Overview
10.21.3 Immunetics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.21.4 Immunetics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Immunetics Recent Development
13.22 InBios International
10.22.1 InBios International Company Details
10.22.2 InBios International Business Overview
10.22.3 InBios International Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.22.4 InBios International Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 InBios International Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
