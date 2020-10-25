Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Accriva

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Accriva, Terumo, BioMerieux, Diasorin, Roche, Danaher Corporation, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Diaxonhit, Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, Epitope Diagnostic, Euroimmun, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Hologic, Immunetics, InBios International, Market Segment by Product Type: Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits, Prescription-based Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics , Market Segment by Application: , Bacterial Infections, Fungal Infection, Virus Infection, Cardiovascular Infection, Gastrointestinal Infection, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection, Central Nervous System Infection, Other,

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/140176/infectious-disease-point-of-care-diagnostics For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/140176/infectious-disease-point-of-care-diagnostics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits

1.4.3 Prescription-based Testing Kits

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Bacterial Infections

1.5.3 Fungal Infection

1.5.4 Virus Infection

1.5.5 Cardiovascular Infection

1.5.6 Gastrointestinal Infection

1.5.7 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection

1.5.8 Central Nervous System Infection

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Abbott

13.1.1 Abbott Company Details

13.1.2 Abbott Business Overview

13.1.3 Abbott Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

13.2 Siemens

13.2.1 Siemens Company Details

13.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

13.2.3 Siemens Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.3 GE Healthcare

13.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

13.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

13.3.3 GE Healthcare Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

13.4 Accriva

13.4.1 Accriva Company Details

13.4.2 Accriva Business Overview

13.4.3 Accriva Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.4.4 Accriva Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Accriva Recent Development

13.5 Terumo

13.5.1 Terumo Company Details

13.5.2 Terumo Business Overview

13.5.3 Terumo Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.5.4 Terumo Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Terumo Recent Development

13.6 BioMerieux

13.6.1 BioMerieux Company Details

13.6.2 BioMerieux Business Overview

13.6.3 BioMerieux Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.6.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

13.7 Diasorin

13.7.1 Diasorin Company Details

13.7.2 Diasorin Business Overview

13.7.3 Diasorin Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.7.4 Diasorin Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Diasorin Recent Development

13.8 Roche

13.8.1 Roche Company Details

13.8.2 Roche Business Overview

13.8.3 Roche Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.8.4 Roche Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Roche Recent Development

13.9 Danaher Corporation

13.9.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

13.9.3 Danaher Corporation Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.9.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

13.10 BD

13.10.1 BD Company Details

13.10.2 BD Business Overview

13.10.3 BD Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

13.10.4 BD Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 BD Recent Development

13.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

10.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

10.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

13.12 Cavidi

10.12.1 Cavidi Company Details

10.12.2 Cavidi Business Overview

10.12.3 Cavidi Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.12.4 Cavidi Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cavidi Recent Development

13.13 Cepheid

10.13.1 Cepheid Company Details

10.13.2 Cepheid Business Overview

10.13.3 Cepheid Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.13.4 Cepheid Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Cepheid Recent Development

13.14 Diaxonhit

10.14.1 Diaxonhit Company Details

10.14.2 Diaxonhit Business Overview

10.14.3 Diaxonhit Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.14.4 Diaxonhit Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Diaxonhit Recent Development

13.15 Eiken Chemical

10.15.1 Eiken Chemical Company Details

10.15.2 Eiken Chemical Business Overview

10.15.3 Eiken Chemical Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.15.4 Eiken Chemical Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Eiken Chemical Recent Development

13.16 EMD Millipore

10.16.1 EMD Millipore Company Details

10.16.2 EMD Millipore Business Overview

10.16.3 EMD Millipore Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.16.4 EMD Millipore Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 EMD Millipore Recent Development

13.17 Epitope Diagnostic

10.17.1 Epitope Diagnostic Company Details

10.17.2 Epitope Diagnostic Business Overview

10.17.3 Epitope Diagnostic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.17.4 Epitope Diagnostic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Epitope Diagnostic Recent Development

13.18 Euroimmun

10.18.1 Euroimmun Company Details

10.18.2 Euroimmun Business Overview

10.18.3 Euroimmun Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.18.4 Euroimmun Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Euroimmun Recent Development

13.19 Gold Standard Diagnostics

10.19.1 Gold Standard Diagnostics Company Details

10.19.2 Gold Standard Diagnostics Business Overview

10.19.3 Gold Standard Diagnostics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.19.4 Gold Standard Diagnostics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Gold Standard Diagnostics Recent Development

13.20 Hologic

10.20.1 Hologic Company Details

10.20.2 Hologic Business Overview

10.20.3 Hologic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.20.4 Hologic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hologic Recent Development

13.21 Immunetics

10.21.1 Immunetics Company Details

10.21.2 Immunetics Business Overview

10.21.3 Immunetics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.21.4 Immunetics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Immunetics Recent Development

13.22 InBios International

10.22.1 InBios International Company Details

10.22.2 InBios International Business Overview

10.22.3 InBios International Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

10.22.4 InBios International Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 InBios International Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.