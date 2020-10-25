Healthcare Tourism Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Pantai Holdings Berhad, KPJ Healthcare Berhad

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Healthcare Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Healthcare Tourism market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Healthcare Tourism market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Healthcare Tourism market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Pantai Holdings Berhad, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Dentalpro, Prince Court Medical Centre, Island Hospital, IJN Health Institute, Mahkota Medical Centre, Sunway Medical Centre, LohGuanLye Specialists Centre, Tropicana Medical Centre, Market Segment by Product Type: Spa Tourism, Leisure Tourism, Hot Spring Tourism, Forest Tourism, Sports Health Tourism, Other, Healthcare Tourism , Market Segment by Application: , Cardio Internal Medicine, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Oncology, Fertility Treatments, Orthopedic Treatment, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Healthcare Tourism market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare Tourism market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Healthcare Tourism industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare Tourism market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare Tourism market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare Tourism market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Tourism Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Spa Tourism

1.4.3 Leisure Tourism

1.4.4 Hot Spring Tourism

1.4.5 Forest Tourism

1.4.6 Sports Health Tourism

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Cardio Internal Medicine

1.5.3 Cardiothoracic Surgery

1.5.4 Oncology

1.5.5 Fertility Treatments

1.5.6 Orthopedic Treatment

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Healthcare Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Healthcare Tourism Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Healthcare Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Healthcare Tourism Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Tourism Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Healthcare Tourism Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Tourism Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Tourism Revenue in 2019

3.3 Healthcare Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Healthcare Tourism Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Healthcare Tourism Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Healthcare Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Healthcare Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Healthcare Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Healthcare Tourism Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Healthcare Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Pantai Holdings Berhad

13.1.1 Pantai Holdings Berhad Company Details

13.1.2 Pantai Holdings Berhad Business Overview

13.1.3 Pantai Holdings Berhad Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.1.4 Pantai Holdings Berhad Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Pantai Holdings Berhad Recent Development

13.2 KPJ Healthcare Berhad

13.2.1 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Company Details

13.2.2 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Business Overview

13.2.3 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.2.4 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Recent Development

13.3 Dentalpro

13.3.1 Dentalpro Company Details

13.3.2 Dentalpro Business Overview

13.3.3 Dentalpro Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.3.4 Dentalpro Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dentalpro Recent Development

13.4 Prince Court Medical Centre

13.4.1 Prince Court Medical Centre Company Details

13.4.2 Prince Court Medical Centre Business Overview

13.4.3 Prince Court Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.4.4 Prince Court Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Prince Court Medical Centre Recent Development

13.5 Island Hospital

13.5.1 Island Hospital Company Details

13.5.2 Island Hospital Business Overview

13.5.3 Island Hospital Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.5.4 Island Hospital Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Island Hospital Recent Development

13.6 IJN Health Institute

13.6.1 IJN Health Institute Company Details

13.6.2 IJN Health Institute Business Overview

13.6.3 IJN Health Institute Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.6.4 IJN Health Institute Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IJN Health Institute Recent Development

13.7 Mahkota Medical Centre

13.7.1 Mahkota Medical Centre Company Details

13.7.2 Mahkota Medical Centre Business Overview

13.7.3 Mahkota Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.7.4 Mahkota Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Mahkota Medical Centre Recent Development

13.8 Sunway Medical Centre

13.8.1 Sunway Medical Centre Company Details

13.8.2 Sunway Medical Centre Business Overview

13.8.3 Sunway Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.8.4 Sunway Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Sunway Medical Centre Recent Development

13.9 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

13.9.1 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Company Details

13.9.2 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Business Overview

13.9.3 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.9.4 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Recent Development

13.10 Tropicana Medical Centre

13.10.1 Tropicana Medical Centre Company Details

13.10.2 Tropicana Medical Centre Business Overview

13.10.3 Tropicana Medical Centre Healthcare Tourism Introduction

13.10.4 Tropicana Medical Centre Revenue in Healthcare Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tropicana Medical Centre Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

