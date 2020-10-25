Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Alphabet (Google), IBM, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alphabet (Google), IBM, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Micron, Tesla, Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Volvo Corporation, Xilinx, SoundHound, Audi, BMW, Daimler, Didi Chuxing, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Harman Industrial Industries, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor Corporation, Market Segment by Product Type: Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), 深度学习，机器学习，上下文感知，计算机视觉，自然语言处理, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive , Market Segment by Application: , Human–Machine Interface (HMI), Semi-Autonomous Vehicle, Autonomous Vehicle,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Computer Vision

1.4.3 Context Awareness

1.4.4 Deep Learning

1.4.5 Machine Learning

1.4.6 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

1.5.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

1.5.4 Autonomous Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue in 2019

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Alphabet (Google)

13.1.1 Alphabet (Google) Company Details

13.1.2 Alphabet (Google) Business Overview

13.1.3 Alphabet (Google) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.1.4 Alphabet (Google) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Alphabet (Google) Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview

13.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 Intel

13.3.1 Intel Company Details

13.3.2 Intel Business Overview

13.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.3.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Intel Recent Development

13.4 Samsung

13.4.1 Samsung Company Details

13.4.2 Samsung Business Overview

13.4.3 Samsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

13.5 Microsoft

13.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.6 Amazon Web Services

13.6.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

13.6.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

13.6.3 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.6.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

13.7 Qualcomm

13.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details

13.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

13.7.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.8 Micron

13.8.1 Micron Company Details

13.8.2 Micron Business Overview

13.8.3 Micron Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.8.4 Micron Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Micron Recent Development

13.9 Tesla

13.9.1 Tesla Company Details

13.9.2 Tesla Business Overview

13.9.3 Tesla Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.9.4 Tesla Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Tesla Recent Development

13.10 Toyota Motor Corporation

13.10.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Company Details

13.10.2 Toyota Motor Corporation Business Overview

13.10.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

13.10.4 Toyota Motor Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Toyota Motor Corporation Recent Development

13.11 Uber Technologies

10.11.1 Uber Technologies Company Details

10.11.2 Uber Technologies Business Overview

10.11.3 Uber Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.11.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development

13.12 Volvo Corporation

10.12.1 Volvo Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 Volvo Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 Volvo Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.12.4 Volvo Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Volvo Corporation Recent Development

13.13 Xilinx

10.13.1 Xilinx Company Details

10.13.2 Xilinx Business Overview

10.13.3 Xilinx Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.13.4 Xilinx Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Xilinx Recent Development

13.14 SoundHound

10.14.1 SoundHound Company Details

10.14.2 SoundHound Business Overview

10.14.3 SoundHound Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.14.4 SoundHound Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SoundHound Recent Development

13.15 Audi

10.15.1 Audi Company Details

10.15.2 Audi Business Overview

10.15.3 Audi Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.15.4 Audi Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Audi Recent Development

13.16 BMW

10.16.1 BMW Company Details

10.16.2 BMW Business Overview

10.16.3 BMW Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.16.4 BMW Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 BMW Recent Development

13.17 Daimler

10.17.1 Daimler Company Details

10.17.2 Daimler Business Overview

10.17.3 Daimler Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.17.4 Daimler Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Daimler Recent Development

13.18 Didi Chuxing

10.18.1 Didi Chuxing Company Details

10.18.2 Didi Chuxing Business Overview

10.18.3 Didi Chuxing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.18.4 Didi Chuxing Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Didi Chuxing Recent Development

13.19 Ford Motor Company

10.19.1 Ford Motor Company Company Details

10.19.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview

10.19.3 Ford Motor Company Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.19.4 Ford Motor Company Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

13.20 General Motors Company

10.20.1 General Motors Company Company Details

10.20.2 General Motors Company Business Overview

10.20.3 General Motors Company Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.20.4 General Motors Company Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 General Motors Company Recent Development

13.21 Harman Industrial Industries

10.21.1 Harman Industrial Industries Company Details

10.21.2 Harman Industrial Industries Business Overview

10.21.3 Harman Industrial Industries Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.21.4 Harman Industrial Industries Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Harman Industrial Industries Recent Development

13.22 Honda Motor

10.22.1 Honda Motor Company Details

10.22.2 Honda Motor Business Overview

10.22.3 Honda Motor Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.22.4 Honda Motor Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Honda Motor Recent Development

13.23 Hyundai Motor Corporation

10.23.1 Hyundai Motor Corporation Company Details

10.23.2 Hyundai Motor Corporation Business Overview

10.23.3 Hyundai Motor Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

10.23.4 Hyundai Motor Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Hyundai Motor Corporation Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

