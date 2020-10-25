Travel Activities Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Expedia, Airbnb, Liberty Media, TripAdvisor

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Travel Activities Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Travel Activities market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Travel Activities market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Travel Activities market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Expedia, Airbnb, Liberty Media, TripAdvisor, Ctrip, TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson, Market Segment by Product Type: Tourist Tourism, Recreational Tourism, Business Tourism, Health Care Tourism, Cultural Knowledge Tourism, Ecological/Adventure Tourism, Travel Activities , Market Segment by Application: , Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation X,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Travel Activities market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travel Activities market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Travel Activities industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travel Activities market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Activities market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Activities market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Travel Activities Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel Activities Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Tourist Tourism

1.4.3 Recreational Tourism

1.4.4 Business Tourism

1.4.5 Health Care Tourism

1.4.6 Cultural Knowledge Tourism

1.4.7 Ecological/Adventure Tourism

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel Activities Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Millennial

1.5.3 Generation X

1.5.4 Baby Boomers

1.5.5 Generation X

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Travel Activities Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Travel Activities Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel Activities Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Travel Activities Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Travel Activities Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Travel Activities Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Travel Activities Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Travel Activities Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Travel Activities Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Travel Activities Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Travel Activities Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Travel Activities Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Travel Activities Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Activities Revenue in 2019

3.3 Travel Activities Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Travel Activities Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Travel Activities Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Travel Activities Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travel Activities Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Travel Activities Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Travel Activities Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Travel Activities Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Travel Activities Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Expedia

13.1.1 Expedia Company Details

13.1.2 Expedia Business Overview

13.1.3 Expedia Travel Activities Introduction

13.1.4 Expedia Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Expedia Recent Development

13.2 Airbnb

13.2.1 Airbnb Company Details

13.2.2 Airbnb Business Overview

13.2.3 Airbnb Travel Activities Introduction

13.2.4 Airbnb Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Airbnb Recent Development

13.3 Liberty Media

13.3.1 Liberty Media Company Details

13.3.2 Liberty Media Business Overview

13.3.3 Liberty Media Travel Activities Introduction

13.3.4 Liberty Media Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Liberty Media Recent Development

13.4 TripAdvisor

13.4.1 TripAdvisor Company Details

13.4.2 TripAdvisor Business Overview

13.4.3 TripAdvisor Travel Activities Introduction

13.4.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development

13.5 Ctrip

13.5.1 Ctrip Company Details

13.5.2 Ctrip Business Overview

13.5.3 Ctrip Travel Activities Introduction

13.5.4 Ctrip Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ctrip Recent Development

13.6 TUI Group

13.6.1 TUI Group Company Details

13.6.2 TUI Group Business Overview

13.6.3 TUI Group Travel Activities Introduction

13.6.4 TUI Group Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 TUI Group Recent Development

13.7 Thomas Cook Group

13.7.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details

13.7.2 Thomas Cook Group Business Overview

13.7.3 Thomas Cook Group Travel Activities Introduction

13.7.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development

13.8 Jet2 Holidays

13.8.1 Jet2 Holidays Company Details

13.8.2 Jet2 Holidays Business Overview

13.8.3 Jet2 Holidays Travel Activities Introduction

13.8.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Jet2 Holidays Recent Development

13.9 Cox & Kings

13.9.1 Cox & Kings Company Details

13.9.2 Cox & Kings Business Overview

13.9.3 Cox & Kings Travel Activities Introduction

13.9.4 Cox & Kings Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Cox & Kings Recent Development

13.10 Lindblad Expeditions

13.10.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details

13.10.2 Lindblad Expeditions Business Overview

13.10.3 Lindblad Expeditions Travel Activities Introduction

13.10.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development

13.11 Travcoa

10.11.1 Travcoa Company Details

10.11.2 Travcoa Business Overview

10.11.3 Travcoa Travel Activities Introduction

10.11.4 Travcoa Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Travcoa Recent Development

13.12 Scott Dunn

10.12.1 Scott Dunn Company Details

10.12.2 Scott Dunn Business Overview

10.12.3 Scott Dunn Travel Activities Introduction

10.12.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development

13.13 Abercrombie & Kent

10.13.1 Abercrombie & Kent Company Details

10.13.2 Abercrombie & Kent Business Overview

10.13.3 Abercrombie & Kent Travel Activities Introduction

10.13.4 Abercrombie & Kent Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Abercrombie & Kent Recent Development

13.14 Micato Safaris

10.14.1 Micato Safaris Company Details

10.14.2 Micato Safaris Business Overview

10.14.3 Micato Safaris Travel Activities Introduction

10.14.4 Micato Safaris Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Micato Safaris Recent Development

13.15 Tauck

10.15.1 Tauck Company Details

10.15.2 Tauck Business Overview

10.15.3 Tauck Travel Activities Introduction

10.15.4 Tauck Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Tauck Recent Development

13.16 Al Tayyar

10.16.1 Al Tayyar Company Details

10.16.2 Al Tayyar Business Overview

10.16.3 Al Tayyar Travel Activities Introduction

10.16.4 Al Tayyar Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Al Tayyar Recent Development

13.17 Backroads

10.17.1 Backroads Company Details

10.17.2 Backroads Business Overview

10.17.3 Backroads Travel Activities Introduction

10.17.4 Backroads Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Backroads Recent Development

13.18 Zicasso

10.18.1 Zicasso Company Details

10.18.2 Zicasso Business Overview

10.18.3 Zicasso Travel Activities Introduction

10.18.4 Zicasso Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Zicasso Recent Development

13.19 Exodus Travels

10.19.1 Exodus Travels Company Details

10.19.2 Exodus Travels Business Overview

10.19.3 Exodus Travels Travel Activities Introduction

10.19.4 Exodus Travels Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Exodus Travels Recent Development

13.20 Butterfield & Robinson

10.20.1 Butterfield & Robinson Company Details

10.20.2 Butterfield & Robinson Business Overview

10.20.3 Butterfield & Robinson Travel Activities Introduction

10.20.4 Butterfield & Robinson Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Butterfield & Robinson Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

