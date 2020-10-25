Travel Activities Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Expedia, Airbnb, Liberty Media, TripAdvisor

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Travel Activities Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Travel Activities market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Travel Activities market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Travel Activities market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Expedia, Airbnb, Liberty Media, TripAdvisor, Ctrip, TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Tourist Tourism, Recreational Tourism, Business Tourism, Health Care Tourism, Cultural Knowledge Tourism, Ecological/Adventure Tourism, Travel Activities ,
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation X,
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Travel Activities market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Travel Activities market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Travel Activities industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Travel Activities market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Activities market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Activities market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Travel Activities Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Activities Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Tourist Tourism
1.4.3 Recreational Tourism
1.4.4 Business Tourism
1.4.5 Health Care Tourism
1.4.6 Cultural Knowledge Tourism
1.4.7 Ecological/Adventure Tourism
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel Activities Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Millennial
1.5.3 Generation X
1.5.4 Baby Boomers
1.5.5 Generation X
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Travel Activities Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Travel Activities Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel Activities Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Travel Activities Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Travel Activities Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Travel Activities Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Travel Activities Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Travel Activities Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Travel Activities Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Travel Activities Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Travel Activities Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Travel Activities Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Travel Activities Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Activities Revenue in 2019
3.3 Travel Activities Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Travel Activities Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Travel Activities Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Travel Activities Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Travel Activities Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Travel Activities Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Travel Activities Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Travel Activities Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Travel Activities Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Travel Activities Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Travel Activities Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Travel Activities Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Travel Activities Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Expedia
13.1.1 Expedia Company Details
13.1.2 Expedia Business Overview
13.1.3 Expedia Travel Activities Introduction
13.1.4 Expedia Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Expedia Recent Development
13.2 Airbnb
13.2.1 Airbnb Company Details
13.2.2 Airbnb Business Overview
13.2.3 Airbnb Travel Activities Introduction
13.2.4 Airbnb Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Airbnb Recent Development
13.3 Liberty Media
13.3.1 Liberty Media Company Details
13.3.2 Liberty Media Business Overview
13.3.3 Liberty Media Travel Activities Introduction
13.3.4 Liberty Media Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Liberty Media Recent Development
13.4 TripAdvisor
13.4.1 TripAdvisor Company Details
13.4.2 TripAdvisor Business Overview
13.4.3 TripAdvisor Travel Activities Introduction
13.4.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development
13.5 Ctrip
13.5.1 Ctrip Company Details
13.5.2 Ctrip Business Overview
13.5.3 Ctrip Travel Activities Introduction
13.5.4 Ctrip Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Ctrip Recent Development
13.6 TUI Group
13.6.1 TUI Group Company Details
13.6.2 TUI Group Business Overview
13.6.3 TUI Group Travel Activities Introduction
13.6.4 TUI Group Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TUI Group Recent Development
13.7 Thomas Cook Group
13.7.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details
13.7.2 Thomas Cook Group Business Overview
13.7.3 Thomas Cook Group Travel Activities Introduction
13.7.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development
13.8 Jet2 Holidays
13.8.1 Jet2 Holidays Company Details
13.8.2 Jet2 Holidays Business Overview
13.8.3 Jet2 Holidays Travel Activities Introduction
13.8.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Jet2 Holidays Recent Development
13.9 Cox & Kings
13.9.1 Cox & Kings Company Details
13.9.2 Cox & Kings Business Overview
13.9.3 Cox & Kings Travel Activities Introduction
13.9.4 Cox & Kings Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Cox & Kings Recent Development
13.10 Lindblad Expeditions
13.10.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details
13.10.2 Lindblad Expeditions Business Overview
13.10.3 Lindblad Expeditions Travel Activities Introduction
13.10.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development
13.11 Travcoa
10.11.1 Travcoa Company Details
10.11.2 Travcoa Business Overview
10.11.3 Travcoa Travel Activities Introduction
10.11.4 Travcoa Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Travcoa Recent Development
13.12 Scott Dunn
10.12.1 Scott Dunn Company Details
10.12.2 Scott Dunn Business Overview
10.12.3 Scott Dunn Travel Activities Introduction
10.12.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development
13.13 Abercrombie & Kent
10.13.1 Abercrombie & Kent Company Details
10.13.2 Abercrombie & Kent Business Overview
10.13.3 Abercrombie & Kent Travel Activities Introduction
10.13.4 Abercrombie & Kent Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Abercrombie & Kent Recent Development
13.14 Micato Safaris
10.14.1 Micato Safaris Company Details
10.14.2 Micato Safaris Business Overview
10.14.3 Micato Safaris Travel Activities Introduction
10.14.4 Micato Safaris Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Micato Safaris Recent Development
13.15 Tauck
10.15.1 Tauck Company Details
10.15.2 Tauck Business Overview
10.15.3 Tauck Travel Activities Introduction
10.15.4 Tauck Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Tauck Recent Development
13.16 Al Tayyar
10.16.1 Al Tayyar Company Details
10.16.2 Al Tayyar Business Overview
10.16.3 Al Tayyar Travel Activities Introduction
10.16.4 Al Tayyar Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Al Tayyar Recent Development
13.17 Backroads
10.17.1 Backroads Company Details
10.17.2 Backroads Business Overview
10.17.3 Backroads Travel Activities Introduction
10.17.4 Backroads Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Backroads Recent Development
13.18 Zicasso
10.18.1 Zicasso Company Details
10.18.2 Zicasso Business Overview
10.18.3 Zicasso Travel Activities Introduction
10.18.4 Zicasso Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Zicasso Recent Development
13.19 Exodus Travels
10.19.1 Exodus Travels Company Details
10.19.2 Exodus Travels Business Overview
10.19.3 Exodus Travels Travel Activities Introduction
10.19.4 Exodus Travels Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Exodus Travels Recent Development
13.20 Butterfield & Robinson
10.20.1 Butterfield & Robinson Company Details
10.20.2 Butterfield & Robinson Business Overview
10.20.3 Butterfield & Robinson Travel Activities Introduction
10.20.4 Butterfield & Robinson Revenue in Travel Activities Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Butterfield & Robinson Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
