Food Tourism Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Abercrombie & Kent, Classic Journeys, G Adventures

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Food Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Tourism market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Tourism market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Tourism market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Abercrombie & Kent, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, ITC Travel Group, TU Elite, Market Segment by Product Type: Gourmet Tour, Visit Markets and Food Producers, Food Fair, Food Activities, Gourmet Museum, Cooking Class, Food Tourism , Market Segment by Application: , Solo, Group, Family, Couples, Enterprise,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Tourism market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Tourism market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Tourism industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Tourism market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Tourism market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Tourism market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Tourism Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Gourmet Tour

1.4.3 Visit Markets and Food Producers

1.4.4 Food Fair

1.4.5 Food Activities

1.4.6 Gourmet Museum

1.4.7 Cooking Class

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Tourism Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Solo

1.5.3 Group

1.5.4 Family

1.5.5 Couples

1.5.6 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Food Tourism Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Food Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Food Tourism Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Food Tourism Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Food Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Food Tourism Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Food Tourism Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Food Tourism Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Food Tourism Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Food Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Food Tourism Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Food Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Tourism Revenue in 2019

3.3 Food Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Food Tourism Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Food Tourism Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Food Tourism Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Food Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Food Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Food Tourism Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Food Tourism Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Food Tourism Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Food Tourism Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Food Tourism Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Food Tourism Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Food Tourism Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Food Tourism Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Food Tourism Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Food Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Abercrombie & Kent

13.1.1 Abercrombie & Kent Company Details

13.1.2 Abercrombie & Kent Business Overview

13.1.3 Abercrombie & Kent Food Tourism Introduction

13.1.4 Abercrombie & Kent Revenue in Food Tourism Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Abercrombie & Kent Recent Development

13.2 Classic Journeys

13.2.1 Classic Journeys Company Details

13.2.2 Classic Journeys Business Overview

13.2.3 Classic Journeys Food Tourism Introduction

13.2.4 Classic Journeys Revenue in Food Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Classic Journeys Recent Development

13.3 G Adventures

13.3.1 G Adventures Company Details

13.3.2 G Adventures Business Overview

13.3.3 G Adventures Food Tourism Introduction

13.3.4 G Adventures Revenue in Food Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 G Adventures Recent Development

13.4 ITC Travel Group

13.4.1 ITC Travel Group Company Details

13.4.2 ITC Travel Group Business Overview

13.4.3 ITC Travel Group Food Tourism Introduction

13.4.4 ITC Travel Group Revenue in Food Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ITC Travel Group Recent Development

13.5 TU Elite

13.5.1 TU Elite Company Details

13.5.2 TU Elite Business Overview

13.5.3 TU Elite Food Tourism Introduction

13.5.4 TU Elite Revenue in Food Tourism Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 TU Elite Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

