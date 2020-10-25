Convenience Store Retailing Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: 7-Eleven, Pyaterochka, Lawson, Magnit, FamilyMart

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Convenience Store Retailing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Convenience Store Retailing market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Convenience Store Retailing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

7-Eleven, Pyaterochka, Lawson, Magnit, FamilyMart, Circle K, USmile, Shell, Spar, Oxxo, Speedway, Casey’s General Stores, Americanas Express, Ampm, Love’s, Carrefour SA, Tesco Express, The Co-op Group (Food), Dixy, Sainsbury`s Local, Lewiatan, Meiyijia, Alfa, Indomaret, GS25, Easy Joy, Zoom, Yellow, Lulu Express, Alonit, OK Grocer, FreshStop, Adnoc Oasis, Quickshop, Pick n Pay Express, Market Segment by Product Type: Retailing Food, Grocery Retailing, Convenience Store Retailing , Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Office Buildings, School, Transportation Hub, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Convenience Store Retailing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Convenience Store Retailing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Convenience Store Retailing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Convenience Store Retailing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Convenience Store Retailing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Convenience Store Retailing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Convenience Store Retailing Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Retailing Food

1.4.3 Grocery Retailing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Office Buildings

1.5.4 School

1.5.5 Transportation Hub

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Convenience Store Retailing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Convenience Store Retailing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Convenience Store Retailing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Convenience Store Retailing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Convenience Store Retailing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Convenience Store Retailing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Convenience Store Retailing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Convenience Store Retailing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Convenience Store Retailing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Convenience Store Retailing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 7-Eleven

13.1.1 7-Eleven Company Details

13.1.2 7-Eleven Business Overview

13.1.3 7-Eleven Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.1.4 7-Eleven Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 7-Eleven Recent Development

13.2 Pyaterochka

13.2.1 Pyaterochka Company Details

13.2.2 Pyaterochka Business Overview

13.2.3 Pyaterochka Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.2.4 Pyaterochka Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Pyaterochka Recent Development

13.3 Lawson

13.3.1 Lawson Company Details

13.3.2 Lawson Business Overview

13.3.3 Lawson Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.3.4 Lawson Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Lawson Recent Development

13.4 Magnit

13.4.1 Magnit Company Details

13.4.2 Magnit Business Overview

13.4.3 Magnit Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.4.4 Magnit Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Magnit Recent Development

13.5 FamilyMart

13.5.1 FamilyMart Company Details

13.5.2 FamilyMart Business Overview

13.5.3 FamilyMart Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.5.4 FamilyMart Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 FamilyMart Recent Development

13.6 Circle K

13.6.1 Circle K Company Details

13.6.2 Circle K Business Overview

13.6.3 Circle K Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.6.4 Circle K Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Circle K Recent Development

13.7 USmile

13.7.1 USmile Company Details

13.7.2 USmile Business Overview

13.7.3 USmile Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.7.4 USmile Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 USmile Recent Development

13.8 Shell

13.8.1 Shell Company Details

13.8.2 Shell Business Overview

13.8.3 Shell Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.8.4 Shell Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Shell Recent Development

13.9 Spar

13.9.1 Spar Company Details

13.9.2 Spar Business Overview

13.9.3 Spar Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.9.4 Spar Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Spar Recent Development

13.10 Oxxo

13.10.1 Oxxo Company Details

13.10.2 Oxxo Business Overview

13.10.3 Oxxo Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

13.10.4 Oxxo Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Oxxo Recent Development

13.11 Speedway

10.11.1 Speedway Company Details

10.11.2 Speedway Business Overview

10.11.3 Speedway Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.11.4 Speedway Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Speedway Recent Development

13.12 Casey’s General Stores

10.12.1 Casey’s General Stores Company Details

10.12.2 Casey’s General Stores Business Overview

10.12.3 Casey’s General Stores Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.12.4 Casey’s General Stores Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Casey’s General Stores Recent Development

13.13 Americanas Express

10.13.1 Americanas Express Company Details

10.13.2 Americanas Express Business Overview

10.13.3 Americanas Express Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.13.4 Americanas Express Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Americanas Express Recent Development

13.14 Ampm

10.14.1 Ampm Company Details

10.14.2 Ampm Business Overview

10.14.3 Ampm Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.14.4 Ampm Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Ampm Recent Development

13.15 Love’s

10.15.1 Love’s Company Details

10.15.2 Love’s Business Overview

10.15.3 Love’s Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.15.4 Love’s Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Love’s Recent Development

13.16 Carrefour SA

10.16.1 Carrefour SA Company Details

10.16.2 Carrefour SA Business Overview

10.16.3 Carrefour SA Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.16.4 Carrefour SA Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Carrefour SA Recent Development

13.17 Tesco Express

10.17.1 Tesco Express Company Details

10.17.2 Tesco Express Business Overview

10.17.3 Tesco Express Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.17.4 Tesco Express Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Tesco Express Recent Development

13.18 The Co-op Group (Food)

10.18.1 The Co-op Group (Food) Company Details

10.18.2 The Co-op Group (Food) Business Overview

10.18.3 The Co-op Group (Food) Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.18.4 The Co-op Group (Food) Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 The Co-op Group (Food) Recent Development

13.19 Dixy

10.19.1 Dixy Company Details

10.19.2 Dixy Business Overview

10.19.3 Dixy Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.19.4 Dixy Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Dixy Recent Development

13.20 Sainsbury`s Local

10.20.1 Sainsbury`s Local Company Details

10.20.2 Sainsbury`s Local Business Overview

10.20.3 Sainsbury`s Local Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.20.4 Sainsbury`s Local Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Sainsbury`s Local Recent Development

13.21 Lewiatan

10.21.1 Lewiatan Company Details

10.21.2 Lewiatan Business Overview

10.21.3 Lewiatan Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.21.4 Lewiatan Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Lewiatan Recent Development

13.22 Meiyijia

10.22.1 Meiyijia Company Details

10.22.2 Meiyijia Business Overview

10.22.3 Meiyijia Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.22.4 Meiyijia Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Meiyijia Recent Development

13.23 Alfa

10.23.1 Alfa Company Details

10.23.2 Alfa Business Overview

10.23.3 Alfa Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.23.4 Alfa Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Alfa Recent Development

13.24 Indomaret

10.24.1 Indomaret Company Details

10.24.2 Indomaret Business Overview

10.24.3 Indomaret Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.24.4 Indomaret Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Indomaret Recent Development

13.25 GS25

10.25.1 GS25 Company Details

10.25.2 GS25 Business Overview

10.25.3 GS25 Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.25.4 GS25 Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 GS25 Recent Development

13.26 Easy Joy

10.26.1 Easy Joy Company Details

10.26.2 Easy Joy Business Overview

10.26.3 Easy Joy Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.26.4 Easy Joy Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Easy Joy Recent Development

13.27 Zoom

10.27.1 Zoom Company Details

10.27.2 Zoom Business Overview

10.27.3 Zoom Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.27.4 Zoom Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Zoom Recent Development

13.28 Yellow

10.28.1 Yellow Company Details

10.28.2 Yellow Business Overview

10.28.3 Yellow Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.28.4 Yellow Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Yellow Recent Development

13.29 Lulu Express

10.29.1 Lulu Express Company Details

10.29.2 Lulu Express Business Overview

10.29.3 Lulu Express Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.29.4 Lulu Express Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Lulu Express Recent Development

13.30 Alonit

10.30.1 Alonit Company Details

10.30.2 Alonit Business Overview

10.30.3 Alonit Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.30.4 Alonit Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Alonit Recent Development

13.31 OK Grocer

10.31.1 OK Grocer Company Details

10.31.2 OK Grocer Business Overview

10.31.3 OK Grocer Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.31.4 OK Grocer Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.31.5 OK Grocer Recent Development

13.32 FreshStop

10.32.1 FreshStop Company Details

10.32.2 FreshStop Business Overview

10.32.3 FreshStop Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.32.4 FreshStop Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.32.5 FreshStop Recent Development

13.33 Adnoc Oasis

10.33.1 Adnoc Oasis Company Details

10.33.2 Adnoc Oasis Business Overview

10.33.3 Adnoc Oasis Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.33.4 Adnoc Oasis Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.33.5 Adnoc Oasis Recent Development

13.34 Quickshop

10.34.1 Quickshop Company Details

10.34.2 Quickshop Business Overview

10.34.3 Quickshop Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.34.4 Quickshop Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.34.5 Quickshop Recent Development

13.35 Pick n Pay Express

10.35.1 Pick n Pay Express Company Details

10.35.2 Pick n Pay Express Business Overview

10.35.3 Pick n Pay Express Convenience Store Retailing Introduction

10.35.4 Pick n Pay Express Revenue in Convenience Store Retailing Business (2015-2020)

10.35.5 Pick n Pay Express Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

