Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Microsoft, Google, IBM, AWS (Amazon), Cisco

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Microsoft, Google, IBM, AWS (Amazon), Cisco, Salesforce, PTC, Oracle, Thingspeak, GE Predix, Thingstream, EMnify, Xively, Carriots, SAP, Amazon, Intel Corporation, Aeris, Fujitsu, Exosite, Bosch Software Innovations, Ayla Networks, Telit, Teezle, Particle, Zebra Technologies,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement, Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) ,
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Smart Home, Wearable, Wisdom City, Industrial Automation & Manufacturing, Interconnected Transportation & Logistics, Health Care, Wisdom and Retail, Wisdom Agriculture, Smart Energy and Security, Other,
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Device Management
1.4.3 Connectivity Management
1.4.4 Application Enablement
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Smart Home
1.5.3 Wearable
1.5.4 Wisdom City
1.5.5 Industrial Automation & Manufacturing
1.5.6 Interconnected Transportation & Logistics
1.5.7 Health Care
1.5.8 Wisdom and Retail
1.5.9 Wisdom Agriculture
1.5.10 Smart Energy and Security
1.5.11 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Microsoft
13.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.2 Google
13.2.1 Google Company Details
13.2.2 Google Business Overview
13.2.3 Google Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.2.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Google Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview
13.3.3 IBM Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 AWS (Amazon)
13.4.1 AWS (Amazon) Company Details
13.4.2 AWS (Amazon) Business Overview
13.4.3 AWS (Amazon) Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.4.4 AWS (Amazon) Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 AWS (Amazon) Recent Development
13.5 Cisco
13.5.1 Cisco Company Details
13.5.2 Cisco Business Overview
13.5.3 Cisco Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Cisco Recent Development
13.6 Salesforce
13.6.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview
13.6.3 Salesforce Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.7 PTC
13.7.1 PTC Company Details
13.7.2 PTC Business Overview
13.7.3 PTC Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.7.4 PTC Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 PTC Recent Development
13.8 Oracle
13.8.1 Oracle Company Details
13.8.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.8.3 Oracle Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.9 Thingspeak
13.9.1 Thingspeak Company Details
13.9.2 Thingspeak Business Overview
13.9.3 Thingspeak Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.9.4 Thingspeak Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Thingspeak Recent Development
13.10 GE Predix
13.10.1 GE Predix Company Details
13.10.2 GE Predix Business Overview
13.10.3 GE Predix Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
13.10.4 GE Predix Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 GE Predix Recent Development
13.11 Thingstream
10.11.1 Thingstream Company Details
10.11.2 Thingstream Business Overview
10.11.3 Thingstream Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.11.4 Thingstream Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Thingstream Recent Development
13.12 EMnify
10.12.1 EMnify Company Details
10.12.2 EMnify Business Overview
10.12.3 EMnify Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.12.4 EMnify Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 EMnify Recent Development
13.13 Xively
10.13.1 Xively Company Details
10.13.2 Xively Business Overview
10.13.3 Xively Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.13.4 Xively Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Xively Recent Development
13.14 Carriots
10.14.1 Carriots Company Details
10.14.2 Carriots Business Overview
10.14.3 Carriots Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.14.4 Carriots Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Carriots Recent Development
13.15 SAP
10.15.1 SAP Company Details
10.15.2 SAP Business Overview
10.15.3 SAP Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.15.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 SAP Recent Development
13.16 Amazon
10.16.1 Amazon Company Details
10.16.2 Amazon Business Overview
10.16.3 Amazon Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.16.4 Amazon Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Amazon Recent Development
13.17 Intel Corporation
10.17.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
10.17.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview
10.17.3 Intel Corporation Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.17.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
13.18 Aeris
10.18.1 Aeris Company Details
10.18.2 Aeris Business Overview
10.18.3 Aeris Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.18.4 Aeris Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Aeris Recent Development
13.19 Fujitsu
10.19.1 Fujitsu Company Details
10.19.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
10.19.3 Fujitsu Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.19.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
13.20 Exosite
10.20.1 Exosite Company Details
10.20.2 Exosite Business Overview
10.20.3 Exosite Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.20.4 Exosite Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Exosite Recent Development
13.21 Bosch Software Innovations
10.21.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details
10.21.2 Bosch Software Innovations Business Overview
10.21.3 Bosch Software Innovations Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.21.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Development
13.22 Ayla Networks
10.22.1 Ayla Networks Company Details
10.22.2 Ayla Networks Business Overview
10.22.3 Ayla Networks Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.22.4 Ayla Networks Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Ayla Networks Recent Development
13.23 Telit
10.23.1 Telit Company Details
10.23.2 Telit Business Overview
10.23.3 Telit Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.23.4 Telit Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Telit Recent Development
13.24 Teezle
10.24.1 Teezle Company Details
10.24.2 Teezle Business Overview
10.24.3 Teezle Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.24.4 Teezle Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Teezle Recent Development
13.25 Particle
10.25.1 Particle Company Details
10.25.2 Particle Business Overview
10.25.3 Particle Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.25.4 Particle Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Particle Recent Development
13.26 Zebra Technologies
10.26.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
10.26.2 Zebra Technologies Business Overview
10.26.3 Zebra Technologies Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction
10.26.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
