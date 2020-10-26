Demand for Home Medical Equipment to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations2020

Home Medical Equipment Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Home Medical Equipment industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Home Medical Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Home Medical Equipment market covering all important parameters.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and strategic collaborations are some key growth practices among entities in the home medical equipment market.

Recently, in a new development, Electromed Inc., entered into an agreement with two distributors for home medical equipment – one regional and one national. Leveraging the distribution network of the two, the company has commercial interests for distribution and sales of SmartVest Airway Clearance System in the U.S. In the quest, Electromed has commenced sale of SmartVest system via home medical equipment distributors in targeted geographies.

Using homecare distribution channel, this enables physicians and patients have access to SmartVest in certain parts of the U.S. Further, the channel also broadens exposure of SmartVest brand airway clearance system.

In another partnership for distribution, Smiths Medical – a leading medical device manufacturer has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of its Portex acapella positive expiratory pressure therapy device. This distribution partnership will serve to provide improved access to Smiths Medical’s proprietary acapella devices for patients within home care settings.

Key companies operating in the home medical equipment market that have been profiled in this report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Abbott, CareFusion Corporation, Hospira Inc., Philips Healthcare, Medline Industry Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, AstraZeneca, Baxter, ResMed, Stryker, and Sunrise Medical LLA.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases has spawned practices of home healthcare. Individuals afflicted with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes look for cost-effective medical care not compromising in quality of care and safety. Home medical equipment that are certified by regulatory agencies find wide acceptance for cost factor and convenience. For example, insulin delivery devices and inhalers are some commonly used home medical equipment that saves vast healthcare expenses for individuals.

Technological advances in home medical equipment is another key factor behind their increasing adoption. Due to technological advances coupled with cognizance for technology among individuals, use of home medical equipment is pacing rapidly. Adoption of expensive technologically medical equipment for home use involves one-time cost that offsets cost incurred due to repeated hospital visits.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The home medical equipment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America, among all, commands leading share in the home medical equipment market. Technological advancements, high disposable income, and awareness among individuals for availability of home medical care are key factors behind staggering demand for home medical equipment in the region.

