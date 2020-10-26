AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 KEY VENDORS ANALYSIS WITH INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES- IBM CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC, SAP SE AND SAS INSTITUTE | FORECAST REPORT TILL 2026

Increasing adoption of analytics solution and continuous technological advancements, increasing customer centricity in aviation industry, growing concerns from competitors in order to reduce revenue leakages, increasing amount of data generated by aviation industry, increase in air passenger traffic, rise in disposal income propelling for growth of premium air travel, emerging economies with rising industrialization are some of the key factors to develop the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for real time analytics in aviation industry and growing adoption rate of analytics in aviation industry are turning as opportunity for the market growth. Lack of professionals and appropriate analytical skills is main challenge for the market.

APAC region is expected to dominate the market growth by region wise owing to increasing aircraft moments in this region, expanding urbanization in this region, emerging economies like China, India are fuelling the regional dominance.

The market is dominated by Airlines segment owing to advantage of competitive analyses, demand prediction, and ability depth analyses which can help in necessary decision making for airlines company are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, General Electric, SAP SE and SAS Institute among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute

