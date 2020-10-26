The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market was valued at USD 198.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2026. The market is growing due to increasing demand from end use industries such as IT and telecommunications, and retail. The demand is primarily observed in North America and Europe.

The global market is witnessing reasonably higher growth due to increasing demands from developing economies owing to internet penetration. Companies are preferring to focus on their core offerings by incorporating business process outsourcing. Key players are tapping major markets such as China and India in order to establish their businesses. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market has been segmented based on end use, services, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, Europe is expected to lead the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market during forecast period owing to high consumption rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Accenture, Infosys Limited, Wipro, Capgemini, and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

