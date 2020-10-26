The market is growing due to increasing demand for protecting sensitive data.

Increasing regulations and compliances to protect data, and rising concerns for protecting data from connected devices augments the growth of the Digital Vault market. Increasing demand for secured repository for long-term storage of critical information is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Lack of awareness about data security measures acts as a challenge to the market. However, growing need for cloud-based security solutions is anticipated to have a positive impact on demand.

North America dominates the digital vault market. The region has developed economies (US and Canada) thus, having the capability for utilization of highly secured Organization Sizes for storing data gathered from vital sources.

The consulting segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Digital Vault market, since these services help organizations understand the need and implementation of digital vault solutions.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Oracle, Johnson Controls, Hitachi, Microfocus, Fiserv, Symantec, Microsoft, FutureVault, ENC Security, among others.

