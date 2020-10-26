The Global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19.2% by 2026. The market is growing due to increasing demands from vehicle technology applications and connected vehicle services. The demand is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

Car Telematics can be associated to a wide range of automotive connectivity solutions. These solutions are primarily developed in order to properly manage various functions such as vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation and infotainment, as well as convenience applications. Key players are investing substantially in research and development of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M technology. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market during forecast period owing to high awareness and availability of transport infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include TomTom, Fleetmatics Group PLC, VIRICITI, SmartDrive Systems, and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

