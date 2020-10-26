Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Industry Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2017-2025

This report on the antiseptic and disinfectant market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of hospital acquired infections and wound care therapy among the geriatric population after surgery is increasing the usage of antiseptic and disinfectant. Less pain and high definition in eliminating infectious organisms are major drivers of the global antiseptic and disinfectant market.

The antiseptic and disinfectant market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises product portfolios of major players, based on constituents & application, in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis by key players. Thus, presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global antiseptic and disinfectant market.

Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global antiseptic and disinfectant market is expanding owing to with increasing number of infectious diseases across the globe. The global antiseptic and disinfectant market was valued at more than US$ 6.3 Bn in 2017 and is projected to surpass US$ 10.6 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. The global market is witnessing expansion at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing expenditure on health care, high incidences of hospital acquired infectious diseases, and, rising awareness about home cleanliness and the need for disinfection. Antiseptic and disinfectant are considered as crucial components of infection control. Antiseptic and disinfectant are utilized to keep humans or non-living things germ-free. Antiseptic is a medicine used by humans and animals to protect themselves from germs, or eliminate existing microorganisms in their bodies. While, disinfectants are cleansing substances that are utilized on the non-living things such as in houses and household products.

This market showcases the presence of a highly competitive vendor landscape, owing to most players continuously trying to outgun their rivals. Many businesses are focusing on introducing new devices on a frequent basis, as well as improving technological efficiency. Reducing device costs to benefit ease of accessing relevant healthcare services and treatments is another area where many businesses in the global Antiseptic and Disinfectant market are striving to succeed.

Key Players of Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Report:

Companies such as 3M Company, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson, STERIS plc, Getinge Group; and Cardinal Health accounted for a major share of the global antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2016. In 2009, 3M Company launched surgical hand antiseptic to add new hand hygiene formulations to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections. Other global players operating in the market include Becton, Dickinson And Company, Whiteley Corporation, and Kimberly-Clark, who are entering into strategic acquisition and collaborations with parallel companies in order to improve and strengthen their geographic presence in the international market.

