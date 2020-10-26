Foley Catheters Market Growth Trends, In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Global Foley Catheters Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global Foley catheters market. Rise in prevalence of urologic diseases, such as urinary retention and prostate hypertrophy, across the globe and an increase in the geriatric population are major drivers of the global market.

The global Foley catheters market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, material, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with product portfolios to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Foley catheters market.

Global Foley Catheters Market: Key Segments

The global Foley catheters market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into 2 way, 3 way and 4 way catheters. Based on material, the global Foley catheters market has been bifurcated into latex and silicone. In terms of end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Global Foley Catheters Market – Snapshot

A Foley catheter is a soft, flexible urinary catheter that is used in urological diseases to help ease urination in patients with conditions such as prostate hypertrophy, narrowing of the urethra, nerve-related bladder dysfunction, and prostate cancer. It is also known as an indwelling catheter, which is introduced into the bladder through the urethra in order to drain urine. It includes a balloon that holds the catheter in the bladder at one end. The urine is drained into a collection bag by using a catheter tube. Foley catheters can be utilized for prolonged periods; for weeks or even a month. Foley catheters are available in various sizes and balloon capacities. Surge in the geriatric patient pool suffering from urinary diseases is expected to boost the demand for Foley catheters in the next few years. The global Foley catheters market was valued at US$ 1.02 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2027.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players Operating in Global Foley Catheters Market

Key players operating in the global Foley catheters market include Coloplast Corp., C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson & Company), Teleflex Incorporated, Bactiguard, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook, SunMed, Medline Industries, and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These companies have diverse product portfolio of Foley catheters along with strong geographic presence across the globe.

