Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Industry Outlook Size, Share, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

This report provides forecast and analysis of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market on the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on veterinary ultrasound scanners globally. It includes drivers and restraints of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises of the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for ultrasound scanner manufacturers in the global market. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by product type for covered segments, in 2016 and for 2025.

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Veterinary ultrasound scanners are medical imaging devices that utilize high frequency sound waves to generate the image of body parts. Ultrasound does not use radiation like other imaging modalities, so it is one of the preferred viewing option during pregnancy. Ultrasound equipment used for animals are mostly similar to humans, except they use higher frequency and smaller size of probes. The global market for veterinary ultrasound scanners was worth US$103.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$179.4 mn by the end of 2025. The overall market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2017 and 2025.

On the basis of imaging technology, the veterinary ultrasound scanner market is segmented into digital imaging technology, analog imaging technology and contrast imaging technology. Digital imaging technology is expected to be the fastest growing segment and is expected to expand at 6%-7% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017–2025. Based on end user, the global market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and animal breeding and farms. Veterinary hospitals segments accounts for maximum share in the global market due to rise in population of companion animals leading to frequent visits to hospitals.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the major regions where revenue is derived from veterinary ultrasound scanners. The U.S, U.K and Germany show high adoption rates for veterinary ultrasound scanners due to more number of animal diagnostic practices in countries and increasing pet care expenditure. Rise in awareness towards animal health, growing livestock population and improved veterinary facilities in countries such as Brazil, China, Russia, and India are some of the factors determining demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners in emerging markets. The market in Asia Pacific is said to be at initial stage, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will gain significant market share over the forecast period. Some of the key driving forces for veterinary ultrasound market in these countries are rise in companion animal population, animal health care initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies, rise in concern about zoonotic diseases etc.

Key Players of Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Report:

Some of the key players in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market include Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, BCF Technology Ltd, Esaote SpA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, DRAMINSKI S. A., Siemens Healthineers, Sonostar Technologies Co. Limited etc. Improved image resolution associated with compactness and portability will act as an important factor in the growth of veterinary ultrasound scanner market.

