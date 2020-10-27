Huge Demand For Edge Sensor Market By 2020- 2027 With Key Players Like microsonic GmbH, RIFTEK LLC, SICK AG

The Edge Sensor Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Edge Sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Edge sensors are used for non-contact measuring and monitoring the position of the edge of various objects. It includes infrared edge sensors, ultrasonic edge sensors, laser edge sensors, etc. It enables a secure detection of even liquid, powdery, and transparent objects, independent of color or surface. It widely used for determining the position of web edges in the case of films and paper. Thus, the rising adoption of edge sensors among the plastic, paper, and metal industry is boosting the growth of the edge sensor market.

Top Key Players:-Banner Engineering Corp., Baumer Group, di-soric GmbH & Co. KG, Erhardt+Leimer GmbH, Force Measuring Systems AG (FMS), Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Maxcess International, Inc., microsonic GmbH, RIFTEK LLC, SICK AG

The various benefits offered by the edge sensor such as minimizes downtime, and prevents material damage and loss. Additionally, provide consistency and accuracy in the measurement of material, and keeping it centered on the line for continuous flow throughout the system. Thereby, the growing use of this sensor among the industries which propels the growth of the edge sensor market. Further, rising industrialization and increasing adoption of automation in the industry is expected to fuel the growth of the edge sensor market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Edge Sensor industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global edge sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as ultrasonic edge sensors, infrared edge sensors, others. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as paper and pulp, food, manufacturing, metal, packaging, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Edge Sensor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Edge Sensor market in these regions.

