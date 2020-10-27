Career & Education Counselling Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Stoodnt, Brainwonders, Mindler  

Career & education counseling is expected to witness the growth during the forecasted period due to the intense competition, peer pressure and need for help in making the right career choices. Career counseling is one of the domains of counseling that focuses on finding the right career pathway, the counseling is provided by the professional counselors that offer advice on the potential, aptitude, motivation, and skill with the use of assessment tools.

The Latest Released Global Career & Education Counselling market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Career & Education Counselling market. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Global Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States) and AcademixDirect, Inc (United States)

Market Trend

The Emerging Career & Education Counselling Services in the Asia Pacific

Surging Interests of Graduates Towards Foreign Education

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Help in Making Education and Career Choices Among School Students

Intense Competition and Peer Pressure on Students

Opportunities

Rising Number of Fresher Graduates and Post Graduates Population

Increase in disposable Income and Changing Standards of Living of People Across the World

Restraints

Expensive Career & Education Counselling Services

Challenges

Unawareness about Career & Education Counselling in Low Developed Areas

The Global Career & Education Counselling Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Online Career & Education Counselling, Offline Career & Education Counselling), Application (School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional, Foreign Education), Deployment (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), End User (Class 8-9 {Stream & Subject Selection}, Class 10-12 {Career Selection & Planning}, Graduates {Career Selection & Development}), Career (Design, Media & Communication, Marketing and Advertising, Architects, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Career & Education Counselling Market:

Chapter 1: Career & Education Counselling Market Overview

Chapter 2: Career & Education Counselling Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Career & Education Counselling Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Career & Education Counselling Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Career & Education Counselling Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Career & Education Counselling Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Career & Education Counselling Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Career & Education Counselling Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Career & Education Counselling Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Career & Education Counselling Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Career & Education Counselling Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

