Smart Grid Security Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Future Growth Predictions till 2027

Smart Grid Security Market was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.65% from 2020 to 2027.

BAE Systems PLC

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Intel Security (Mcafee)

Siemens AG

Symantec Corporation

N-Dimension Solutions

Elster Solutions

Alertenterprise

Leidos

Smart Grid Security Market by Application • Smart Meters

• Smart Application

• Renewable Energy Resources

• Energy Efficient Resources Based on Application, the market is bifurcated into Smart Meters, Smart Application, Renewable Energy Resources, and Energy Efficient Resources. Smart Grid Security Market by Service Type • Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Consulting

• Education and Training

• Support and Maintenance Based on Service Type, the market is bifurcated into Managed Services, Professional Services, Consulting, Education and Training, Support and Maintenance. Smart Grid Security Market by Security Type • Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Database Security

• Network Security Based on Security Type, the market is bifurcated into Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, and Network Security. The application security is likely to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Owing to the growing trends of adoption of smart grid, Internet of Things, and connected devices. The Network security held the largest market share of the smart grid security market in the past few years. The growth is boosted by the increasing attacks on the infrastructure in utility organizations. Smart Grid Security Market by Solution • Firewall

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)

• Encryption

• Antivirus/Antimalware

• Others Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into Firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Encryption, Antivirus/Antimalware, and Others Smart Grid Security Market by Deployment Type • Cloud

• On-Premises Based on Deployment type, the market is bifurcated into Cloud and On-Premises. With increase in the technology the trend of adoption cloud based deployment is increased tremendously and is anticipated to grow continuously during the forecast period.

1 Introduction of Smart Grid Security Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Smart Grid Security Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Smart Grid Security Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Smart Grid Security Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Smart Grid Security Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Smart Grid Security Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 Smart Grid Security Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research

