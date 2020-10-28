Visual Search Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Visual Search market for 2020-2025.

The “Visual Search Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Visual Search industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Alphabet

Amazon

BlipparClarifai

Cortexica Vision Systems

Goxip

Microsoft

Pinterest

Shopagon

Slyce Acquisition

Snap

Syte.ai

TinEye

Turing Analytics

Veritone

ViSenze

Wide Eyes Technologies. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Image Search

Search Recommendation On the basis of the end users/applications,

Application A

Application B