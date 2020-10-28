The report titled “Travel Management Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Travel Management Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Travel Management Services industry. Growth of the overall Travel Management Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Travel Management Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Travel Management Services industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Travel Management Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Concur

CT Business Travel

Chrome River Technologies

Certify

Signal Tours

Expensify

Sure Corporate

Travelport

Infor

CTMS Travel Group

TUI Group

Elong

Wexas Travel Management

Tuniu Corp

Booking Holdings

Ctrip

Wings

Qunar

Expedia Group

SMT

Oracle Corporation

Appricity Corporation

Fraedom

8common

Nexonia

DATABASIC

Paychex

Ariett

NetSuite

Basware

Skyjunxion

Trippeo Technologies

Dolphin Dynamics. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Travel Management Services market is segmented into

Airline Travel Bookings

Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

Accommodation Bookings

Cruise Bookings

Car Rental

Business Performance Management and Financial Management

Hosting Service

Other Based on Application Travel Management Services market is segmented into

