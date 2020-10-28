Vehicle Rocker Panel Market – Competitive Landscape, Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vehicle Rocker Panel’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nor/Am Auto Body Parts (United States),Putco (Canada),Rugged Ridge (United States),SMP Deutschland GmbH (Germany),QMI sharp (United States),Smittybilt (United States),Auto Metal Direct (United States),Rugged Ridge (United States)

What isVehicle Rocker Panel Market?

A vehicle rocker panel is an integral part of the vehicle, it is a stamped steel structure which is located along the sides of the vehicles between the front and rear wheel openings. Rocker panel adds rigidity to the vehicle and creates a connection. It also saves the bottom of the vehicle from sagging in the middle, and its high strength resists deformation in case of an accident.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles), Sales Channel (Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Fiber), Components (Dog Legs, Rocker Panel Patches, End Caps)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase in Use of Polymers As a Raw Material in the Manufacture of Rocker Panels

Shift of Production Units To Low-cost Countries

Growth Drivers

Growing Automotive Industry, Especially in Developing and Emerging Countries Across the Globe

Replacement of Damaged and Eroded Rocker Panels with New and Corrosion-Resistant Materials

Increasing Demand for Trucks in the Transportation Sector

Challenges that Market May Face:

Increasing Competition In the Automotive Sector With the Entry of New Players

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

