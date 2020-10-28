Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market which company is the market leader and how much its sales in 2020 and what it’s expected sales for the next 5 years |Cambricon, Nvidia, Huawei Hisilicon, …

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market.

Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Leading Players

, Cambricon, Nvidia, Huawei Hisilicon, …

Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Segmentation by Product

, 12nm, 16nm

Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Segmentation by Application

, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Home, Smart Retail, Smart Transportation, Smart Finance, Smart Medical, Smart Driving, Other

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market?

• How will the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 12nm

1.3.3 16nm

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smart Manufacturing

1.4.3 Smart Home

1.4.4 Smart Retail

1.4.5 Smart Transportation

1.4.6 Smart Finance

1.4.7 Smart Medical

1.4.8 Smart Driving

1.4.9 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Trends

2.3.2 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Drivers

2.3.3 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Challenges

2.3.4 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Edge Intelligent Computing Chip as of 2019)

3.4 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cambricon

8.1.1 Cambricon Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cambricon Business Overview

8.1.3 Cambricon Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Products and Services

8.1.5 Cambricon SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cambricon Recent Developments

8.2 Nvidia

8.2.1 Nvidia Corporation Information

8.2.2 Nvidia Business Overview

8.2.3 Nvidia Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Products and Services

8.2.5 Nvidia SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Nvidia Recent Developments

8.3 Huawei Hisilicon

8.3.1 Huawei Hisilicon Corporation Information

8.3.2 Huawei Hisilicon Business Overview

8.3.3 Huawei Hisilicon Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Products and Services

8.3.5 Huawei Hisilicon SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Huawei Hisilicon Recent Developments 9 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Sales Channels

11.2.2 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Distributors

11.3 Edge Intelligent Computing Chip Customers 12 Key Findings 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology 13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Author Details 13.3 Disclaimer

