Legionella Testing Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

The worldwide legionella testing market has a hearty merchant scene and features an escalated challenge, says by Transparency Market Research. This is prevalently owing to the presence of various new participants are attempting to wander into the worldwide legionella testing market. There are additionally developed players in the business who are exceling in the worldwide legionella testing markets, for example, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation) Phigenics Llc, and Pacific Water Technology.

Apr 2018: Phigenics Research and Innovation Lab declared its latest advancement, the Next Day™ Legionella PCR testing administration. The Next Day™ Legionella PCR Test depends on the licensed Phigenics Validation Test® (PVT) TimeZero™ technique, which is the quickest and most precise Legionella and all out heterotrophic high-impact microbes (THAB) testing administration.

As per TMR experts, the worldwide legionella testing market was esteemed at US$180 mn in 2016 and is anticipated to develop at a great 9.4% CAGR in the estimate time of 2017 to 2025 and reach US$398.7 million before the finish of 2025. By kind of test, the worldwide Legionella testing market is ruled by UAT, which holds the biggest market share among all variations of indicative test for Legionella testing. UAT is a symptomatic device which gives quick results, with typically same day results. Also, UAT isn’t asset explicit and actually concentrated like culture-based tests. Since UAT does not require respiratory liquid examples, issues of affectability are additionally survived. By and large, UAT remains the test for decision for clinicians and analytic specialists fundamentally on account of simplicity of taking care of and fast testing preferred standpoint.

Europe was distinguished as the biggest market for Legionella testing in the past few years. The administrations in certain nations, for example, the UK and Germany have made Legionella testing necessary. This is principally because of the elevated amounts of awareness with respect to Legionellosis and related sicknesses. In European nations, Legionella testing is required on a quarterly reason for cooling towers because of the Legionella episode in the recent few years.

Rising Occurrence of Pneumonia Driving Demand of the Market

The worldwide Legionella testing market is encountering extensive development because of components like rising occurrence of pneumonia and Legionella-related diseases, expanding interest for quick progressed analytic procedures and mechanical headways in the field of bacterial testing.

As per European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) the general notice rate for Legionnaires’ malady expanded altogether over the past few years. France, Germany, Italy and Spain will represent 69% of all the advised cases in the coming years. In spite of the low generally speaking number of instances of Legionnaires’ illness frequency, the high development rate of its pervasiveness universally, is adding to the development of the worldwide Legionella testing market. There has been a noteworthy increment in the pervasiveness of the Legionnaires’ infection all-inclusive in the recent years. Furthermore, the worldwide predominance of Pneumonia and related aspiratory ailment is additionally on the ascent fundamentally because of way of life intervened factors and expanding geriatric populace.

High Cost of Treatment Hindering Growth

Absence of affectability in symptomatic tests means lower discovery rates and is a noteworthy restriction to the development of the worldwide Legionella testing market. Other factor which is hindering market development incorporates inadequate investments in creating and emerging countries. Also, expanding human services spending is required to bring about expanding interest for better and quicker legionella testing and analytic techniques, and thusly make high development open doors for players in the worldwide legionella testing market over the estimate time frame.

The study presented here is based on a Transparency Market Research report titled “Legionella Testing Market (Test Type – Culture Methods, Urinary Antigen Test (UAT), Serology, Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFA), and Nucleic Acid-based Detection; Application – Clinical Testing Methods, Environmental Testing Methods; End Use – Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Clinics) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025.”

The global legionella testing market is segmented based on:

Type

Culture Methods

Urinary Antigen Test (UAT)

Serology

Direct Fluorescence Antibody Test (DFA)

Nucleic Acid-based Detection

Application

Clinical Testing Methods

Environmental Testing Methods

End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of ROW

