PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 356,248.18 thousand by 2027 from USD 104,005.11 thousand in 2019.

PDX Models market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the ABC industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Hence, the PDX Models report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or healthcare industry.

The major players covered in the report are Crown Bioscience Inc., THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels, Creative Animodel, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, EUROPDX., Explora BioLabs, Hera BioLabs, Horizon discovery Ltd., Pharmatest Services, Urospehere SAS, Xentech, Xenopat among other domestic and global players.

Global PDX Models Market Scope and Market Size

PDX Models Market By Type

(Mice Models, Rat Models),

PDX Models Market By Tumor Type

(Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others),

PDX Models Market By Application

(Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis),

PDX Models Market By End User

(Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies),

PDX Models Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Crown Bioscience Inc.:

Crown Bioscience Inc. was headquartered in California, U.S. The company focuses on providing services which includes preclinical, translational, predictive models, biomarker delivery among others. The company deals in various product categories such as CVMD, oncology, inflammation, models among which oncology is the market focused category. The company is engaged in continuous development of PDX models market.

For instance,

In April 2020, Crown Bioscience Inc. acquired unique models from Leading Academic Medical Centres, the company made an agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and University of Washington. This helps in the product expansion of the company and provides a support to the oncology drug development community.

The company has wide presence across North America, Europe, China and Taiwan.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

Appendix

