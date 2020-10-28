GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Point of Care Testing market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the healthcare industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Hence, the healthcare report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or healthcare industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases : Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD), various respiratory and infectious diseases continue to be the main cause of mortality representing about 30% of all deaths worldwide. Chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obesity are at the major risk factors for the occurrence of CVD. With the fast economic development and increasing westernization of lifestyle in the last few decades has lead to the increase in the prevalence rate of these diseases enormously driving the demand for point-of-care diagnostic market in the coming years

Laboratory Staff Shortages : Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Laboratory staff shortages or lack of skilled tec hnicians is another factor driving the development of POC test especially in the field of medical diagnostics, unavailability of skilled staff is increasing and due to this reason there is an increase in the level of automation and self-contained systems that involves negligible user interaction. Therefore, this shortage of skilled staff will accelerate the market penetration rates of POC diagnostic products. Another factor for growth in the point of care market will be driven by elderly patient’s preference for home monitoring and government initiatives aimed at increasing the adoption of point-of-care testing to cut costs.

Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Growing Geriatric Population

Advancement In Technology

Decentralized Laboratory Testing

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Laboratory Staff Shortages

Market Restraints

High cost for point of care testing devices

Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms