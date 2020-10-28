GLOBAL HEART VALVE DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET­ FUTURE FORECAST REPORT 2020 WITH LATEST INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­ detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Heart valve disease treatment market­ is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle. The major market players in the heart valve disease treatment market­ are Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Limited, CryoLife, Inc, Mardil Medical, Inc, NeoChord, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, SYNECOR, Foldex, Inc, LivaNova PLC, Novosense AB, Servier among others.

Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­ By Type (Valvular Stenosis and Valvular Insufficiency), Treatment (Medication and Surgery), Drugs Class (Diuretics, Anti-Arrhythmic Medications, Vasodilators, ACE Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Anticoagulants and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Heart valve disease treatment market­ is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of heart valve disease treatment market ­for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Heart valve disease is also known as valvular heart disease impairment in the functioning of the valves of the heart. It causes by either valvular stenosis or valvular insufficiency. In some cases one or more of the valves don’t work properly, these results in the disruption of the blood flow in the body. Symptoms include abnormal heart sound (murmur), shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling of ankles and feet, dizziness and fainting.

According to the John Muir Health, heart disorder is the leading cause of death in the U.S, with more than 600,000 deaths in America each year and heart valve disease gets diagnosed in over five million Americans each year.

Market Drivers

Rapid development of invasive cardiology and the adoption of minimally invasive techniques for heart surgery boosting the market growth Rising research & development in valve replacement and adult cardiac surgery such as treatment for valvular heart diseases is accelerating the market growth in the forecast period

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is enhancing the market growth for heart valve disease treatment

Market Restraints

High cost of diagnostics and surgeries is hindering the market

Stringent government regulations and medical authorities is hampering the market growth in the near future

Lack of experts and medical practitioners for heart surgery is restraining the market growth

Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­ Scope and Market Size:

Heart valve disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, drugs class, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into medication and surgery

Based on types, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into valvular stenosis and valvular insufficiency

Based on drugs class, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented diuretics, anti-arrhythmic agents, vasodilators, ace inhibitors, beta blockers, anticoagulants and others

Based on the route of administration, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy

Based on end-users, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­ Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, Abbott Vascular Inc a subsidiary of Abbott received expanded approval from the U.S FDA for MitraClip Clip Delivery System, a valve repair device to treat certain heart failure patients with mitral regurgitation. Previously this device is indicated for reducing mitral regurgitation in patients with abnormalities of the mitral valve. This expanded approval of new indication will benefit the patients with heart failure symptoms associated with significant secondary mitral regurgitation, who have received inadequate response from other therapies.

In August 2019, Medtronic received expanded approval from the FDA for the devices CoreValve Evolut R and CoreValve Evolut PRO for the several transcatheter heart valves in patients who have low risk for death and complication associated with open-heart surgery. The approvals expand the clinical use of these devices and broaden the company’s portfolio in the therapeutics area of cardiology.

