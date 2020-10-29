Robo-advisor is often referred to as an “artificial kidney.” Its function is to remove the excess wastes and fluid from the blood when the patient’s kidneys can no longer perform that task. Robo-advisors are made of thin, fibrous material.

Overview of the worldwide Robo-advisor market:

There is coverage of Robo-advisor market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Robo-advisor Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

Request For Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6599670/robo-advisor-market

The Top players are

Betterment

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Vanguard Personal Advisor

Wealthfront

WiseBanyan

SigFig Wealth Management

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

SoFi Wealth

Wealthsimple

Ellevest. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Charge On the basis of the end users/applications,

Application A

Application B