Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: , Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment by Product Type: , Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment by Application: , Non-residential, Residential

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.4.3 Thin Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Non-residential

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Industry

1.6.1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Jinko Solar

8.1.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

8.1.2 Jinko Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Jinko Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Jinko Solar Product Description

8.1.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

8.2 Trina Solar

8.2.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Trina Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Trina Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Trina Solar Product Description

8.2.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

8.3 Canadian Solar

8.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Canadian Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Canadian Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Canadian Solar Product Description

8.3.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

8.4 JA Solar

8.4.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

8.4.2 JA Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 JA Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 JA Solar Product Description

8.4.5 JA Solar Recent Development

8.5 Hanwha

8.5.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hanwha Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Hanwha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hanwha Product Description

8.5.5 Hanwha Recent Development

8.6 First Solar

8.6.1 First Solar Corporation Information

8.6.2 First Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 First Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 First Solar Product Description

8.6.5 First Solar Recent Development

8.7 Yingli

8.7.1 Yingli Corporation Information

8.7.2 Yingli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Yingli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Yingli Product Description

8.7.5 Yingli Recent Development

8.8 SunPower

8.8.1 SunPower Corporation Information

8.8.2 SunPower Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 SunPower Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SunPower Product Description

8.8.5 SunPower Recent Development

8.9 Sharp

8.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sharp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Sharp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Sharp Product Description

8.9.5 Sharp Recent Development

8.10 Solarworld

8.10.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

8.10.2 Solarworld Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Solarworld Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Solarworld Product Description

8.10.5 Solarworld Recent Development

8.11 Eging PV

8.11.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

8.11.2 Eging PV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Eging PV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Eging PV Product Description

8.11.5 Eging PV Recent Development

8.12 Risen

8.12.1 Risen Corporation Information

8.12.2 Risen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Risen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Risen Product Description

8.12.5 Risen Recent Development

8.13 Kyocera Solar

8.13.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kyocera Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Kyocera Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Kyocera Solar Product Description

8.13.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Development

8.14 GCL

8.14.1 GCL Corporation Information

8.14.2 GCL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 GCL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 GCL Product Description

8.14.5 GCL Recent Development

8.15 Longi Solar

8.15.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information

8.15.2 Longi Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Longi Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Longi Solar Product Description

8.15.5 Longi Solar Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Distributors

11.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

