Automotive Seats Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2025

Automotive Seats market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Adient (United States),Lear Corporation (United States),Gentherm (United States),Camaco LLC designs (United States),Gentherm Incorporated designs (United States),Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan),Toyota Boshoku (Japan),Tachi-S Co., Ltd. (Japan),NHK Spring Co., Ltd. (Japan),TS Tech (Japan),Magna International Inc. (Canada),Magna International (Canada),Guelph Manufacturing Group (Canada),Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),RECARO Holding GmbH (Germany)

What isAutomotive Seats Market?

Automotive seat enhances the interior of the vehicle and passenger comfort. Increase in sale of automotive vehicle supplementing the growth of automotive seat market. For instance, in the United States alone till mid 2018 over 8.5 million cars have been sold. Further, growing focus on autonomous vehicle, technological integration of automotive seats and increasing sales of automotive in emerging countries are the major factors driving the sales of automotive seat.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Bucket Seat, Split Bench, Others), By Vehicle Type (Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Car, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Others), By Components (Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headrest, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, Seat Track), By Technology (Heated Seats, Heated & Powered Seats, Massage Seats, Memory Seats, Powered Seats, Standard Seats, Ventilated Seats, Others), By Trim Material (Fabric, Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing On Usage of Environment-Friendly Material for Automotive Seats

Growing Focus towards Lightweight Automotive Seats

Growth Drivers

The rise in Sales of Luxury and Premium Vehicles

Automotive Seat Design Equipped With Integrated Technologies

Challenges that Market May Face:

Modular Automotive Seat Not Being Cost Effective

Volatile Nature of Raw Material Prices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Some of the leading players of the market are Adient, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Magna International, TS Tech, Aisin Seiki, NHK Spring, Tachi-S, Gentherm, and others. Market leaders are focusing on technological integration in automotive seats, heated and ventilated automotive seats, and increasing sales of automotive in emerging economies such as India, China, and others generating lucrative opportunities in the automotive seat market.

