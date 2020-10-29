Machine Translation Market Outlook to 2027 – Technology Growth Scenario by Statistical Machine Translation (SMT), Rule-based Machine Translation (RBMT), Neural Machine Translation

Machine translation enables instant conversion for textual, image, and audio files from the source language to the target language. Growing Internet penetration, improvement in communication infrastructure, and rising need to reduce operational costs are the key driving factor for the machine translation market during the forecast period. Further, increasing the demand for cost-effective and high-speed translation fuels the growth of the machine translation market.

Growing penetration of digitalization across industries, the rising need for machine translation services to facilitate communication between trading organizations is the significant factor driving the machine translation market’s growth. However, lack of quality and accuracy, and accessibility of open source translation software may hamper the machine translation market growth. Moreover, rapid adoption of smart devices, growing demand to improve customer experience, and the adoption of cloud-based services is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the machine translation market growth.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Machine Translation market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Machine Translation Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Players Mentioned in this Report are –

AppTek

Cloudwords Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

PROMT LLC

Raytheon Technologies (Raytheon BBN Technologies)

RWS Holdings plc

SDL plc

SYSTRAN S.A.

The Machine Translation Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Machine Translation market growth.

