Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Report Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring includes measurement of blood pressure at regular intervals of time usually after every 15-20 minutes and is performed for 24 hours, during which patient conducts normal day to day activities. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors are portable automated monitor worn on a belt connected to standard cuff on upper arm. The device uses an oscillometric technique to identify systolic, diastolic, mean blood pressure and heart rate. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring provides valuable and precise diagnostic information in comparison to in-clinic and home blood pressure monitoring. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is used for monitoring different types of conditions with respect to hypertension which includes:

Ambulatory blood pressure market is growing at faster pace majorly due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from low or high blood pressure all over the world. According to the World Heart Federation, currently, around one billion people worldwide are suffering from high blood pressure and the number is expected to reach 1.56 billion by 2025. With the use of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, patients can avoid further complications through regular checks of blood pressure level and accordingly regulate their food habits.

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is also witnessing growth at rapid rate due to increasing adoption of product bundling strategies by market players. In product bundling, companies offer blood glucose monitors, thermometers and pulse oximeters in addition to ambulatory blood pressure monitors. The patients also prefer such packages in comparison to individual products as they are more cost-effective. However, the major challenge which ambulatory blood glucose market is facing is that the market is highly price sensitive. This is mainly because Asian companies have introduced the ambulatory blood pressure monitors in comparatively low prices. With the increase in number of companies importing the monitors in low prices is leading to decline in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Some of the market players in the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market include A&D Company, Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., Beijing Avantgarde Medical Equipment Company, Ltd., Microlife AG, Schiller AG, Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd., SunTech Medical, Inc., AViTA Corporation, GE Healthcare, Qinhuangdao Sanwin Trading Company, Ltd. and Shenzhen Phenitech Technology Company, Ltd.

