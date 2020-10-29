Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Industry Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

A small tube placed into peripheral vein in order to administer medication directly into the circulation is known as a peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter. In addition to medication administration, peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters are used to withdraw blood from veins for testing. Advanced peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters are equipped with additional safety features to avoid needle stick injuries. Due to their direct contact with the circulatory system, peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters are prepared with nonirritant material such as silicone, which do not have side effects even when peripheral intravenous catheters are left in contact with the circulatory system for several months or weeks.

Geographically, the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW). Currently, North America is leading the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market and is followed by Europe. Factors such as existence of a large pool of geriatric population, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending and advancement in technology resulting in higher rates of surgical procedures in this region are boosting the growth of the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in these regions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters due to increasing disposable income, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region. In addition, countries such as China and India have the largest population pool in the world and thus the large geriatric population of both the countries will lead to an increasing patient population in the near future.

Some of the players contributing to the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market include Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickenson and Co., Teleflex Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies, Vygon SA, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Medical Components Inc. and VIGMED AB.

