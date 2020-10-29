Low Voltage Motors Market to Remain Lucrative During 2017 to 2022

The Most Recent study on the Low Voltage Motors Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Low Voltage Motors market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Low Voltage Motors .

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, ABB, a leading player in low voltage motors market won a contract to supply a comprehensive power and propulsion package for the construction of China’s first home-built cruise ship. The 323-meter vessel will feature ABB’s Azipod® steerable propulsion systems and due for delivery in 2023.

In March 2019, Siemens AG and State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand their cooperation in power generation in addition to previously agreed technology collaboration between the company and China’ s United Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Company (UGTC).

WEG introduced a new line of motors in March 2019, specifically designed for mining and cement industries which require reliable and tough machinery. According to company, the ‘M Mining’ motors incorporate a brand new system of brushes and slip rings along with special features, enabling them to work under severe and harsh area applications.

Other leading players participating in the low voltage motors market include TECO E&M, Shangdong Huali, Hyosung Corporation, GE, Regal Beloit, Hyundai Heavy Industries, TOSHIBA, Nidec Corporation, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, and Fuji Electrics.

Note: The Fact.MR study offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the global low voltage motors market

Additional Insights

IE4 Premium Motors to Gain Speedy Momentum in Low Voltage Motors Market

Although IE2 efficiency class motors continue to lead the low voltage motors market, IE4 premium motors are likely to gain robust adoption, owing to their high efficiency. These class of motors are marketed as “Supreme Premium Efficiency” motors to industrial machinery market. IE4 motors offer number of advantages to end-use industries including lower operating temperatures, longer service life, and high energy savings which help reduce greenhouse gas of CO2 emissions.

F&B manufacturing sector is estimated to emerge as fastest growing segment, registering the highest CAGR in low voltage motors market during 2017-2022 period. Further, commercial HVAC and other sectors will continue to complement the growth of low voltage motors market, with both representing a significantly high revenue share.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on low voltage motors market is a result of a thorough and extensive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global low voltage motors market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to low voltage motors market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global low voltage motors market for the period between 2017 and 2022.

