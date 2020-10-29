India has the fastest growing economy, which has created intense competition with the country’s exposure to advanced technology, has necessitated the implementation of ERP solutions across various industries for streamlining different processes of operation, finance, and alignment of resources is increasing. The growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector and stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of India Manufacturing ERP market. Thus, due to the increasing number of SMEs leads to propel the growth of the India Manufacturing ERP market. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of players.

The India Manufacturing ERP market accounted to US$ 262.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to 712.7 Mn by 2027.

Manufacturing ERP Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

India Manufacturing ERP market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Top Key Player:

CBO Infotech Pvt. Ltd.,CRIMS (Unicode Solutions),Gamut Infosystems Ltd.,SAP SE,Netsoft Solutions India Private Limited,Teknovative Solution,Epicor Software Corporation,Oracle Corporation,The Sage Group plc,Infor Inc.

Ger Growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector propel the India Manufacturing ERP market In the current business settings, almost everything in the end-to-end industrial and manufacturing environment is becoming intelligent, smart, and connected. There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier. Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of India Manufacturing ERP market.

India Manufacturing ERP MARKET SEGMENTATION

India Manufacturing ERP Market – By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

India Manufacturing ERP Market – By End-User Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Metallurgy

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Retail & Garments

Others

