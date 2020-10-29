Europe Video Conferencing Market 2027 adopting complex technologies driving growth in Coming Year

video conferencing market in Europe was valued at US$ 1,653.8million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,727.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Over the past two decades, an array of rapid advancements in technology has facilitated transformation of customer expectations while providing organizations with the digital tools to offer innovative services. The speed of this digitization is set to increase, owing to substantial advantages that digitalization delivers to customers. Progressive technology has allowed customers to share their experiences, ideas and opinions with the masses at one click. The present customer values the review of strangers over advertisement and has high beliefs for customer experience. Furthermore, nowadays, customers expect fast responses from brands, self-serve options, easy access to solutions and tools, and customized messaging among other such services.

Top Key Player:

Adobe Inc.,Amazon,Brother International Corporation,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Facebook, Inc.,Google LLC,Microsoft Corporation,TeamViewer GmbH,Zoho Corporation,Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

U.K is dominating the Europe Video Conferencing market, which in turn boost the demand for Video Conferencing market in Europe. The UK is the largest outsourcing market after America. The new enclosure movement by corporate business and private sector is growing in the UK. This movement is transforming the entire scenario of the British state. The new enclosure movement has weakened the public sector and eliminates it from democratic accountability and control. Due to which, now the mass population is shifting towards the private sector for providing customer care services, which plays a significant role in generating revenues for the outsourcing business.

EUROPE VIDEO CONFERENCING MARKET-SEGMENTATION

Europe Video Conferencing Market By Component

Solution

Service

Europe Video Conferencing Market By Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe Video Conferencing Market By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT & Telecom

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Video Conferencing Market By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

