Agricultural Micronutrients Market Research Report, Growth Trends And Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

Key players operating in the global Agricultural Micronutrients market are : The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, The Mosaic Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Yara International ASA, The Potash Corporation, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Marubeni Corporation, and Nufarm Limited and among others.

Scope of Agricultural Micronutrients Market:

The global Agricultural Micronutrients market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Market Taxonomy

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is segmented into:

By Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others (Plantation, Permanent Crops, and Floriculture.)

By Product Type

Copper

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Molybdenum

Manganese

Others (Nickel and Chloride)

By Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Seed Treatment

Soil

Others (hydroponics)

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico)

(U.S., Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil & Rest of L.A.)

(Brazil & Rest of L.A.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, & Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, & Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

