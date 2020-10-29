Stevia Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Stevia Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2026.

Key players operating in the global Stevia market are : Cargill Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., Stevia Corp., PureCircle Ltd., Ingredion Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp., and Tate & Lyle Plc Inc. and among others.

Scope of Stevia Market:

The global Stevia market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of application type, the global stevia market is segmented into:

Beverages

Packaged Food

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Table Top Sweetener

Others (Pharmaceutical and dietary supplements)

On the basis of extract type, the global stevia market is segmented into:

Powdered

Whole Leaf

Liquid Extract

On the basis of form, the global stevia market is segmented into:

Dry

Liquid

Regional Outlook: Along with Stevia Market Research Analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Stevia Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import volume and values for following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico)

(U.S., Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil & Rest of L.A.)

(Brazil & Rest of L.A.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, & Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, & Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

