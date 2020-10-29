Impact of COVID-19 on Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua

“

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market.

Leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Leading Players: BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. ReportHive published a report for global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ????BASF aims at producing XX Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Huntsman accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market by ReportHive Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market?

BASF

Huntsman

Lubrizol

Wanhua

Covestro

Huafeng

Bangtai Polymeric New-materials

Sumei Chemical

…

Major Type of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Covered in ReportHive report:

Aromatic TPU

Aliphatic TPU

Application Segments Covered in ReportHive Market

TPU Pipe

TPU Film

Shoes

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: In this section, the authors of the report provide an overview of products offered in the global Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market, market scope, consumption comparison by application, production growth rate comparison by type, highlights of geographical analysis in Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market, and a glimpse of market sizing forecast.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes manufacturing cost structure analysis, key raw material analysis, Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industrial chain analysis, and manufacturing process analysis.

Company Profiling: Here, the analysts have profiled leading players of the global Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market on the basis of different factors such as markets served, market share, gross margin, price, production, and revenue.

Analysis by Application: The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report sheds light on the consumption growth rate and consumption market share of all of the applications studied.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption by Region: Consumption of all regional markets studied in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report is analysed here. The review period considered is 2014-2019.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production by Region: It includes gross margin, production, price, production growth rate, and revenue of all regional markets between 2014 and 2019.

Competition by Manufacturer: It includes production share, revenue share, and average price by manufacturers. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market analysts have also discussed the products, areas served, and production sites of manufacturers and current as well as future competitive situations and trends.

