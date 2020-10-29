Solder Paste Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026 | Senju, Alent (Alpha), Tamura, Henkel

“

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Solder Paste market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Solder Paste market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Solder Paste Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Solder Paste market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Solder Paste market.

Leading players of the global Solder Paste market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Solder Paste market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Solder Paste market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Solder Paste market.

Solder Paste Market Leading Players: Senju, Alent (Alpha), Tamura, Henkel, Indium, Kester (ITW), Shengmao, Inventec, KOKI, AIM, Nihon Superior, KAWADA, Yashida, Tongfang Tech, Shenzhen Bright, Yong An

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. ReportHive published a report for global Solder Paste market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Solder Paste market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Solder Paste industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ????Senju aims at producing XX Solder Paste in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Alent (Alpha) accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Solder Paste Market by ReportHive Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Solder Paste Market?

Senju

Alent (Alpha)

Tamura

Henkel

Indium

Kester (ITW)

Shengmao

Inventec

KOKI

AIM

Nihon Superior

KAWADA

Yashida

Tongfang Tech

Shenzhen Bright

Yong An

…

Major Type of Solder Paste Covered in ReportHive report:

Rosin Based Pastes

Water Soluble Pastes

No-clean Pastes

Application Segments Covered in ReportHive Market

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Application 3

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: In this section, the authors of the report provide an overview of products offered in the global Global Solder Paste market, market scope, consumption comparison by application, production growth rate comparison by type, highlights of geographical analysis in Global Solder Paste market, and a glimpse of market sizing forecast.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes manufacturing cost structure analysis, key raw material analysis, Global Solder Paste industrial chain analysis, and manufacturing process analysis.

Company Profiling: Here, the analysts have profiled leading players of the global Global Solder Paste market on the basis of different factors such as markets served, market share, gross margin, price, production, and revenue.

Analysis by Application: The Global Solder Paste report sheds light on the consumption growth rate and consumption market share of all of the applications studied.

Global Solder Paste Consumption by Region: Consumption of all regional markets studied in the Global Solder Paste report is analysed here. The review period considered is 2014-2019.

Global Solder Paste Production by Region: It includes gross margin, production, price, production growth rate, and revenue of all regional markets between 2014 and 2019.

Competition by Manufacturer: It includes production share, revenue share, and average price by manufacturers. Global Solder Paste market analysts have also discussed the products, areas served, and production sites of manufacturers and current as well as future competitive situations and trends.

