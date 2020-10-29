“

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Carbon Steel market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Carbon Steel market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Carbon Steel Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Carbon Steel market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Carbon Steel market.

Leading players of the global Carbon Steel market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Carbon Steel market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Carbon Steel market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Carbon Steel market.

Carbon Steel Market Leading Players: Curtis Steel Co., Inc., Afarak Group, Omega Steel Company, ArcelorMittal SA, Bushwick Metals LLC

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Carbon Steel market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Carbon Steel market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Carbon Steel industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Curtis Steel Co., Inc. aims at producing XX Carbon Steel in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Afarak Group accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Carbon Steel Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Carbon Steel Market?

Curtis Steel Co., Inc.

Afarak Group

Omega Steel Company

ArcelorMittal SA

Bushwick Metals LLC

…

Major Type of Carbon Steel Covered in XYZResearch report:

Low Carbon Steel

Medium Carbon Steel

High Carbon Steel

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Knives and Saw Blades

Chains

Wear Parts

Pneumatic Drill Bits

Railway Wheels

Shear Blades

Ohers

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: In this section, the authors of the report provide an overview of products offered in the global Global Carbon Steel market, market scope, consumption comparison by application, production growth rate comparison by type, highlights of geographical analysis in Global Carbon Steel market, and a glimpse of market sizing forecast.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes manufacturing cost structure analysis, key raw material analysis, Global Carbon Steel industrial chain analysis, and manufacturing process analysis.

Company Profiling: Here, the analysts have profiled leading players of the global Global Carbon Steel market on the basis of different factors such as markets served, market share, gross margin, price, production, and revenue.

Analysis by Application: The Global Carbon Steel report sheds light on the consumption growth rate and consumption market share of all of the applications studied.

Global Carbon Steel Consumption by Region: Consumption of all regional markets studied in the Global Carbon Steel report is analysed here. The review period considered is 2014-2019.

Global Carbon Steel Production by Region: It includes gross margin, production, price, production growth rate, and revenue of all regional markets between 2014 and 2019.

Competition by Manufacturer: It includes production share, revenue share, and average price by manufacturers. Global Carbon Steel market analysts have also discussed the products, areas served, and production sites of manufacturers and current as well as future competitive situations and trends.

Why Report Hive Research:

