Crawler Cranes Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

The crawler cranes market report covers profiles of participants that are involved in the manufacturing of crawler cranes. Key aspects of competition including product portfolio, developments, new product launches, new technologies adopted, key strategies and innovations and key financials are covered in the crawler cranes market report. The report on crawler cranes market has profiled companies such as Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd., Liebherr International AG, The Manitowoc Company Inc., and Terex Corporation.

The companies involved in the manufacturing of crawler cranes are largely and actively involved in developing new crawler cranes with enhanced features such as higher lifting capacities. Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. has launched hydraulic crawler cranes in 2018. Kobelco’s CK3300G-2, CKE3000G and CKS3000 are multipurpose hydraulic crawler cranes that feature high lifting capacities of 300 MT.

In 2018, Liebherr International AG has unveiled 800 ton LR 1800-1.0 new crawler cranes that are designed for maximum performance. These crawler cranes are suited for petrochemicals and power plant construction applications. These new crawler cranes have VarioTray with derrick ballast and enable low cost transport.

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd., has launched new lattice boom crawler cranes with 80 tons capacity that feature enhanced operator comfort via a 1,040 mm wide operator cabin along with enhanced design that facilitates reduced downtime and maintenance.

The Manitowoc Company Inc., has launched MLC100-1 crawler cranes with a 100 ton capacity, making them the quickest crawler cranes to erect and assemble. These crawler cranes enable significant time saving and faster tear-down times.

Palfinger AG has introduced new crawler cranes mounted on crawler chassis. These new crawler cranes include a modular system with three modules – the crane, counterweight and crawler – that can be individually operated and combined. These crawler cranes are capable of working on difficult terrains such as during construction of power lines and cable lifts.

Companies in the crawler cranes market are investing a substantial amount in research for developing new prototypes. For instance, Jekko s.r.l has been investing over 10 percent of personal costs in research to develop new crawler cranes. Recently, Jekko introduced JF545 crawler cranes that are lighter due to absence of counterweight, offer high performance and feature infinite lifting capabilities. JF545 crawler cranes are available in both diesel and electric engines.

Definition

Crawler cranes are mobile cranes that are available with either lattice or telescopic boom that is mounted on undercarriage. The undercarriage is fitted with crawler tracks that facilitate mobility and stability. Lifting capacity of crawler cranes ranges from less than 150 to more than 600 tons. Crawler cranes are used in various application areas such as construction, wind farms, oil & gas and shipping.

The crawler cranes market has been segmented in-depth to include every angle in the study. The crawler cranes market has been segmented on the basis of boom type, by maximum load capacity (tons), by end use industry and region. The boom type crawler cranes are categorized into lattice boom and telescopic boom crawler cranes. In the maximum load capacity, the crawler cranes are categorized into <150 tons, 150-300 tons, 300-600 tons and >600 tons. By end use industry, crawler cranes demand across applications such as oil & gas industry, wind farms, construction and shipping & port building is revealed.

The crawler cranes market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Which is the most attractive region for growth of crawler cranes market?

Which are the most crawler cranes in terms of boom type on the global front?

Can sales of crawler cranes with <150 tons capacity surpass those of crawler cranes with capacities >150 tons in the coming years?

Which end use industry is expected to largely contribute to the overall growth of crawler cranes market?

What trends and macro factors are influencing the growth of the crawler cranes market across the globe?

