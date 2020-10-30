Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Dough Strengtheners Market 2018 – 2026

In this report, the global Dough Strengtheners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Dough Strengtheners market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Dough Strengtheners market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The key market players of dough strengtheners are AB Mauri Food Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, Inc., Puratos Group NV, Thymly Products, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., etc., among the others.

In 2015, Corbion Caravan launched a clean-label product, Pristine® 2000, a novel dough strengthener which enhances the consistency and quality of the bakery products. The product was designed to satisfy the requirements of health-conscious consumers that prefer the use of baked goods prepared using simple ingredients.

In 2016, Cargill, Incorporated, launched liquid and de-oiled soy lecithin as a label-friendly alternative for DATEM (Diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides) and monoglycerides that are widely used as dough strengtheners in bakeries.

In 2018, DuPont Nutrition and Health launched POWERBake® 6000 product range, is a novel enzyme strengthening solution that helps to improve the consistency of buns and bread. This dough strengthener improves crumb whiteness, increases the final product volume, enhances the process of emulsification and improves tolerance to raw materials.

The changing lifestyle, improvement in financial conditions, the influence of western culture, etc. has increased the demand for bakery products in Asia Pacific region, and therefore, the demand for dough strengtheners might also increase as it can be used to prepare various bakery products of superior quality.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from dough strengtheners industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the dough strengtheners. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies of dough strengtheners.

