LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Medical Tourism Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Medical Tourism Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Medical Tourism Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Asklepios Kliniken, Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Bahrain Specialist Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation, Al Zahra Hospital, Al Rahba Hospital, Zulekha Hospital, Samitivej, Phyathai Hospitals Group, Acıbadem Healthcare Group, Razavi Hospital, Jordan Hospital, Pantai Holdings Berhad, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Dentalpro, Prince Court Medical Centre, IJN Health Institute Market Segment by Product Type: Cardio Internal Medicine, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Oncology, Fertility Treatments, Orthopedic Treatment, Other Medical Tourism Services Market Segment by Application: Adults, Children

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Medical Tourism Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Tourism Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Medical Tourism Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Tourism Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Tourism Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Tourism Services market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cardio Internal Medicine

1.3.3 Cardiothoracic Surgery

1.3.4 Oncology

1.3.5 Fertility Treatments

1.3.6 Orthopedic Treatment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Adults

1.4.3 Children

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Medical Tourism Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Medical Tourism Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Medical Tourism Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Medical Tourism Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Medical Tourism Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Medical Tourism Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Medical Tourism Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Medical Tourism Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Tourism Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Tourism Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Tourism Services Revenue

3.4 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Tourism Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Medical Tourism Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players Medical Tourism Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Medical Tourism Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Medical Tourism Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Medical Tourism Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Tourism Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Tourism Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Asklepios Kliniken

11.1.1 Asklepios Kliniken Company Details

11.1.2 Asklepios Kliniken Business Overview

11.1.3 Asklepios Kliniken Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.1.4 Asklepios Kliniken Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Asklepios Kliniken Recent Development

11.2 Fortis Healthcare

11.2.1 Fortis Healthcare Company Details

11.2.2 Fortis Healthcare Business Overview

11.2.3 Fortis Healthcare Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.2.4 Fortis Healthcare Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Fortis Healthcare Recent Development

11.3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

11.3.1 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Company Details

11.3.2 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Business Overview

11.3.3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.3.4 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Recent Development

11.4 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company

11.4.1 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Company Details

11.4.2 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.4.4 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Recent Development

11.5 Bumrungrad International Hospital

11.5.1 Bumrungrad International Hospital Company Details

11.5.2 Bumrungrad International Hospital Business Overview

11.5.3 Bumrungrad International Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.5.4 Bumrungrad International Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Bumrungrad International Hospital Recent Development

11.6 Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group

11.6.1 Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group Company Details

11.6.2 Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group Business Overview

11.6.3 Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.6.4 Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group Recent Development

11.7 Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital

11.7.1 Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Company Details

11.7.2 Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Business Overview

11.7.3 Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.7.4 Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Recent Development

11.8 Bahrain Specialist Hospital

11.8.1 Bahrain Specialist Hospital Company Details

11.8.2 Bahrain Specialist Hospital Business Overview

11.8.3 Bahrain Specialist Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.8.4 Bahrain Specialist Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Bahrain Specialist Hospital Recent Development

11.9 Hamad Medical Corporation

11.9.1 Hamad Medical Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Hamad Medical Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Hamad Medical Corporation Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.9.4 Hamad Medical Corporation Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Hamad Medical Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Al Zahra Hospital

11.10.1 Al Zahra Hospital Company Details

11.10.2 Al Zahra Hospital Business Overview

11.10.3 Al Zahra Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

11.10.4 Al Zahra Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Al Zahra Hospital Recent Development

11.11 Al Rahba Hospital

10.11.1 Al Rahba Hospital Company Details

10.11.2 Al Rahba Hospital Business Overview

10.11.3 Al Rahba Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.11.4 Al Rahba Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Al Rahba Hospital Recent Development

11.12 Zulekha Hospital

10.12.1 Zulekha Hospital Company Details

10.12.2 Zulekha Hospital Business Overview

10.12.3 Zulekha Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.12.4 Zulekha Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Zulekha Hospital Recent Development

11.13 Samitivej

10.13.1 Samitivej Company Details

10.13.2 Samitivej Business Overview

10.13.3 Samitivej Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.13.4 Samitivej Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Samitivej Recent Development

11.14 Phyathai Hospitals Group

10.14.1 Phyathai Hospitals Group Company Details

10.14.2 Phyathai Hospitals Group Business Overview

10.14.3 Phyathai Hospitals Group Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.14.4 Phyathai Hospitals Group Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Phyathai Hospitals Group Recent Development

11.15 Acıbadem Healthcare Group

10.15.1 Acıbadem Healthcare Group Company Details

10.15.2 Acıbadem Healthcare Group Business Overview

10.15.3 Acıbadem Healthcare Group Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.15.4 Acıbadem Healthcare Group Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Acıbadem Healthcare Group Recent Development

11.16 Razavi Hospital

10.16.1 Razavi Hospital Company Details

10.16.2 Razavi Hospital Business Overview

10.16.3 Razavi Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.16.4 Razavi Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Razavi Hospital Recent Development

11.17 Jordan Hospital

10.17.1 Jordan Hospital Company Details

10.17.2 Jordan Hospital Business Overview

10.17.3 Jordan Hospital Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.17.4 Jordan Hospital Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Jordan Hospital Recent Development

11.18 Pantai Holdings Berhad

10.18.1 Pantai Holdings Berhad Company Details

10.18.2 Pantai Holdings Berhad Business Overview

10.18.3 Pantai Holdings Berhad Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.18.4 Pantai Holdings Berhad Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Pantai Holdings Berhad Recent Development

11.19 KPJ Healthcare Berhad

10.19.1 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Company Details

10.19.2 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Business Overview

10.19.3 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.19.4 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Recent Development

11.20 Dentalpro

10.20.1 Dentalpro Company Details

10.20.2 Dentalpro Business Overview

10.20.3 Dentalpro Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.20.4 Dentalpro Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Dentalpro Recent Development

11.21 Prince Court Medical Centre

10.21.1 Prince Court Medical Centre Company Details

10.21.2 Prince Court Medical Centre Business Overview

10.21.3 Prince Court Medical Centre Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.21.4 Prince Court Medical Centre Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Prince Court Medical Centre Recent Development

11.22 IJN Health Institute

10.22.1 IJN Health Institute Company Details

10.22.2 IJN Health Institute Business Overview

10.22.3 IJN Health Institute Medical Tourism Services Introduction

10.22.4 IJN Health Institute Revenue in Medical Tourism Services Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 IJN Health Institute Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

