LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Medtronic, Philips, OMRON Corporation, Biotelemetry, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone, Misfit, MyKronoz, Samsung, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Sony Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Bio-Beat Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, VitalConnect, Minttihealth, Preventice Solutions, Contec Medical Systems, Biotricity, Verily Life Sciences
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Vital Signs Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Glucose Monitoring, Ecg Monitoring, Pulse Oximetry Wearable Technology in Healthcare
|Market Segment by Application:
|Activity / Fitness Tracking (SMEs), Monitoring and Diagnostics, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wearable Technology in Healthcare market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wearable Technology in Healthcare industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wearable Technology in Healthcare market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Vital Signs Monitoring
1.3.3 Blood Pressure Monitoring
1.3.4 Glucose Monitoring
1.3.5 Ecg Monitoring
1.3.6 Pulse Oximetry
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Activity / Fitness Tracking (SMEs)
1.4.3 Monitoring and Diagnostics
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Trends
2.3.2 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Drivers
2.3.3 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Challenges
2.3.4 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Wearable Technology in Healthcare Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Wearable Technology in Healthcare Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wearable Technology in Healthcare Revenue
3.4 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wearable Technology in Healthcare Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Wearable Technology in Healthcare Area Served
3.6 Key Players Wearable Technology in Healthcare Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Wearable Technology in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Wearable Technology in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Wearable Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.1.1 Medtronic Company Details
11.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview
11.1.3 Medtronic Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development
11.2 Philips
11.2.1 Philips Company Details
11.2.2 Philips Business Overview
11.2.3 Philips Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.2.4 Philips Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Philips Recent Development
11.3 OMRON Corporation
11.3.1 OMRON Corporation Company Details
11.3.2 OMRON Corporation Business Overview
11.3.3 OMRON Corporation Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.3.4 OMRON Corporation Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 OMRON Corporation Recent Development
11.4 Biotelemetry
11.4.1 Biotelemetry Company Details
11.4.2 Biotelemetry Business Overview
11.4.3 Biotelemetry Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.4.4 Biotelemetry Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Biotelemetry Recent Development
11.5 Abbott Laboratories
11.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
11.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview
11.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.5.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
11.6 GE Healthcare
11.6.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.6.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview
11.6.3 GE Healthcare Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.6.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
11.7 Apple
11.7.1 Apple Company Details
11.7.2 Apple Business Overview
11.7.3 Apple Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.7.4 Apple Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Apple Recent Development
11.8 Fitbit
11.8.1 Fitbit Company Details
11.8.2 Fitbit Business Overview
11.8.3 Fitbit Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.8.4 Fitbit Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Fitbit Recent Development
11.9 Jawbone
11.9.1 Jawbone Company Details
11.9.2 Jawbone Business Overview
11.9.3 Jawbone Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.9.4 Jawbone Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Jawbone Recent Development
11.10 Misfit
11.10.1 Misfit Company Details
11.10.2 Misfit Business Overview
11.10.3 Misfit Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
11.10.4 Misfit Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Misfit Recent Development
11.11 MyKronoz
10.11.1 MyKronoz Company Details
10.11.2 MyKronoz Business Overview
10.11.3 MyKronoz Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.11.4 MyKronoz Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 MyKronoz Recent Development
11.12 Samsung
10.12.1 Samsung Company Details
10.12.2 Samsung Business Overview
10.12.3 Samsung Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.12.4 Samsung Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Samsung Recent Development
11.13 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
10.13.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Company Details
10.13.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Business Overview
10.13.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.13.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Recent Development
11.14 Sony Corporation
10.14.1 Sony Corporation Company Details
10.14.2 Sony Corporation Business Overview
10.14.3 Sony Corporation Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.14.4 Sony Corporation Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development
11.15 Masimo Corporation
10.15.1 Masimo Corporation Company Details
10.15.2 Masimo Corporation Business Overview
10.15.3 Masimo Corporation Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.15.4 Masimo Corporation Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Masimo Corporation Recent Development
11.16 Bio-Beat Technologies
10.16.1 Bio-Beat Technologies Company Details
10.16.2 Bio-Beat Technologies Business Overview
10.16.3 Bio-Beat Technologies Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.16.4 Bio-Beat Technologies Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Bio-Beat Technologies Recent Development
11.17 iRhythm Technologies
10.17.1 iRhythm Technologies Company Details
10.17.2 iRhythm Technologies Business Overview
10.17.3 iRhythm Technologies Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.17.4 iRhythm Technologies Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 iRhythm Technologies Recent Development
11.18 VitalConnect
10.18.1 VitalConnect Company Details
10.18.2 VitalConnect Business Overview
10.18.3 VitalConnect Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.18.4 VitalConnect Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 VitalConnect Recent Development
11.19 Minttihealth
10.19.1 Minttihealth Company Details
10.19.2 Minttihealth Business Overview
10.19.3 Minttihealth Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.19.4 Minttihealth Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Minttihealth Recent Development
11.20 Preventice Solutions
10.20.1 Preventice Solutions Company Details
10.20.2 Preventice Solutions Business Overview
10.20.3 Preventice Solutions Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.20.4 Preventice Solutions Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Preventice Solutions Recent Development
11.21 Contec Medical Systems
10.21.1 Contec Medical Systems Company Details
10.21.2 Contec Medical Systems Business Overview
10.21.3 Contec Medical Systems Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.21.4 Contec Medical Systems Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Contec Medical Systems Recent Development
11.22 Biotricity
10.22.1 Biotricity Company Details
10.22.2 Biotricity Business Overview
10.22.3 Biotricity Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.22.4 Biotricity Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Biotricity Recent Development
11.23 Verily Life Sciences
10.23.1 Verily Life Sciences Company Details
10.23.2 Verily Life Sciences Business Overview
10.23.3 Verily Life Sciences Wearable Technology in Healthcare Introduction
10.23.4 Verily Life Sciences Revenue in Wearable Technology in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Verily Life Sciences Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
