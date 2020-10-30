Soy Derivative Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019 – 2026

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title “Soy Derivative Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Soy Derivative Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Cargill Inc. (United States),CHS Inc. (United States) ,Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (India),Dupont Nutrition and Health (Canada),Noble Group Ltd (Hong Kong),Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore),Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States),Bunge Ltd (United States) ,Louis Dreyfus Company BV (Netherlands)

What is Soy Derivative Market?

Soy derivatives are available in various types such as soy oil, soy meal, soy protein, soy lecithin, soy milk, soy granules, and others. Various advantages of using soy derivative such as reduce menopause symptoms, improve fertility, help lower cholesterol, among others. Demand for soy derivatives has increased, owing to the increasing usage of soy derivatives in various applications. For instance, According to an article published by Food and Agriculture Organization (Canada), it is expected to reach 515 million tonnes by 2050, while other projections suggest a 2.2 % increase per year until 2030. Therefore, increasing demand for soy products and rising disposal income among middle-class families are projected to drive the global Soy derivatives market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Soy Oil, Soy Meal, Soy Protein, Soy Lecithin, Soy Milk), Application (Feed {livestock feed, others}, Food, Fuel {biodiesel, others}), Raw Material (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience stores, Wholesaler, Neighborhood stores, Others), Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, Others), Processing (Water, Acid, Enzymes, Others)



Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Number of Health Conscious Consumers and Changing Preference of Consumers towards Healthy Food

Growth Drivers

Augmented Awareness of the Nutritional Benefits of Soy Protein

Rising Disposal Income among Middle-Class Families in Developing Countries

Challenges that Market May Face:

Issue related to Some Side Effect of Soy Derivative

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, Growth Drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Table of Content

Global Soy Derivative Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Soy Derivative Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

Key Development Activities:

Global soy derivative market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

