Pantyhose Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | SPANX, Wolford AG, Hanes Brands

The report titled Global Pantyhose Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pantyhose market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pantyhose market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pantyhose market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pantyhose market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pantyhose report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pantyhose report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pantyhose market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pantyhose market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pantyhose market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pantyhose market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pantyhose market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: SPANX, Wolford AG, Hanes Brands, Bonas, Danjiya, Wacoal, GERBE, Fengli Group, Gold Toe, Cervin, L Brands, Aristoc, Jockey International
Market Segmentation by Product: Fishnet Pantyhose
Sheer Pantyhose
Opaque Pantyhose
Market Segmentation by Application: Supermerket & Malls
E-commerce
Others
The Pantyhose Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pantyhose market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pantyhose market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pantyhose market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pantyhose industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pantyhose market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pantyhose market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pantyhose market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pantyhose Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Pantyhose Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fishnet Pantyhose
1.4.3 Sheer Pantyhose
1.4.4 Opaque Pantyhose
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermerket & Malls
1.5.3 E-commerce
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Pantyhose Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Pantyhose Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Pantyhose, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Pantyhose Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Pantyhose Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Pantyhose Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Pantyhose Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Pantyhose Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Pantyhose Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Pantyhose Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Pantyhose Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Pantyhose Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Pantyhose Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pantyhose Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Pantyhose Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Pantyhose Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Pantyhose Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Pantyhose Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Pantyhose Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pantyhose Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Pantyhose Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Pantyhose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Pantyhose Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Pantyhose Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Pantyhose Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Pantyhose Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Pantyhose Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Pantyhose Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Pantyhose Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Pantyhose by Country
6.1.1 North America Pantyhose Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Pantyhose Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pantyhose by Country
7.1.1 Europe Pantyhose Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Pantyhose Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Pantyhose by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Pantyhose by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Pantyhose Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Pantyhose Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 SPANX
11.1.1 SPANX Corporation Information
11.1.2 SPANX Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 SPANX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 SPANX Pantyhose Products Offered
11.1.5 SPANX Related Developments
11.2 Wolford AG
11.2.1 Wolford AG Corporation Information
11.2.2 Wolford AG Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Wolford AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Wolford AG Pantyhose Products Offered
11.2.5 Wolford AG Related Developments
11.3 Hanes Brands
11.3.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hanes Brands Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Hanes Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Hanes Brands Pantyhose Products Offered
11.3.5 Hanes Brands Related Developments
11.4 Bonas
11.4.1 Bonas Corporation Information
11.4.2 Bonas Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Bonas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Bonas Pantyhose Products Offered
11.4.5 Bonas Related Developments
11.5 Danjiya
11.5.1 Danjiya Corporation Information
11.5.2 Danjiya Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Danjiya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Danjiya Pantyhose Products Offered
11.5.5 Danjiya Related Developments
11.6 Wacoal
11.6.1 Wacoal Corporation Information
11.6.2 Wacoal Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Wacoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Wacoal Pantyhose Products Offered
11.6.5 Wacoal Related Developments
11.7 GERBE
11.7.1 GERBE Corporation Information
11.7.2 GERBE Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 GERBE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 GERBE Pantyhose Products Offered
11.7.5 GERBE Related Developments
11.8 Fengli Group
11.8.1 Fengli Group Corporation Information
11.8.2 Fengli Group Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Fengli Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Fengli Group Pantyhose Products Offered
11.8.5 Fengli Group Related Developments
11.9 Gold Toe
11.9.1 Gold Toe Corporation Information
11.9.2 Gold Toe Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Gold Toe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Gold Toe Pantyhose Products Offered
11.9.5 Gold Toe Related Developments
11.10 Cervin
11.10.1 Cervin Corporation Information
11.10.2 Cervin Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Cervin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Cervin Pantyhose Products Offered
11.10.5 Cervin Related Developments
11.12 Aristoc
11.12.1 Aristoc Corporation Information
11.12.2 Aristoc Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Aristoc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Aristoc Products Offered
11.12.5 Aristoc Related Developments
11.13 Jockey International
11.13.1 Jockey International Corporation Information
11.13.2 Jockey International Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Jockey International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Jockey International Products Offered
11.13.5 Jockey International Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Pantyhose Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Pantyhose Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pantyhose Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Pantyhose Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
